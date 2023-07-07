Our nation’s oldest law enforcement agency has a new, permanent place to celebrate its history. The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith opened its doors in July. After years of supporting efforts to make this vision a reality, I was honored to attend the events with current and retired marshals, local leaders and history fans from across the country.

I heard a friend say the other day that the U.S. Marshals Service already had a headquarters, but it didn’t have a home ... until now. The U.S. Marshals Museum is a national attraction that will benefit our entire state and provide much-deserved recognition to the men and women of this critical, storied law enforcement agency.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.