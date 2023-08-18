The Senate recently advanced critical legislation to support our nation’s defense and ensure U.S. servicemembers have the tools to combat evolving threats from our adversaries. Whether bravely serving in America’s uniform, contributing to the domestic defense industry or sending care packages to our troops, Arkansas has a long and proud history of supporting our military. I’m working to strengthen defense investments in our state.

The fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act includes language I backed authorizing projects for Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith to successfully host the future F-35 pilot training mission, making it a premier training location.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

