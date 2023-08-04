One year ago, Congress passed, and the president signed into law, landmark legislation to deliver care to veterans and survivors living with toxic wounds of war. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act fulfills the promise made to the men and women who served in our nation’s uniform by expanding eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and health care to those who were exposed to toxic substances such as Agent Orange and burn pits during their military service.

I was proud to champion this legislation and help secure its passage. I’m now channeling the same determination to provide oversight for its implementation and make sure veterans are aware of the new earned benefits.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

