It’s common to hear from Arkansans all over the state about their friends and family members in need of help regarding a problem with a federal government agency.

Issues such as securing emergency passports for a family to attend an overseas wedding, obtaining a grave marker to honor a WWII veteran or ensuring a small business gets paid for its government contracted work all represent the type of outreach my office receives over the course of a year. I’m proud of the work my staff provides in getting questions answered and resolving these impasses for constituents.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

