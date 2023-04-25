We all know recycling is a commonsense way to be responsible stewards of our environment — but recycling also strengthens our economy and creates hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs nationwide. This is something I believe everyone can agree is truly a “win-win.”

Since 1970, we’ve recognized April 22 as Earth Day. In the spirit of this occasion, we’re working to strengthen recycling and composting to better protect our planet.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

