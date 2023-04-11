It's difficult to see our neighbors suffer the devastating consequences of Mother Nature. I’ve seen firsthand how residents from all across the state are stepping up to help family, friends and strangers in need. A common question from Arkansans since deadly tornadoes tore through the Natural State claiming five lives and injuring dozens of others, damaging property and testing our resilience has been: how can I help?

While Arkansans are familiar with this type of destruction, it never gets easier. Recovery is a long and grueling process, yet difficult times often bring out the best in people. We are thankful for our first responders, utility workers and nonprofits that have been working around the clock to help restore services and support families even as they were in the path of danger.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.