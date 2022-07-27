James Finck: The abortion decision

Few court cases have been as controversial in the United States as 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision. It has become one of the major touchstones in American politics ever since.

As controversial as it is, the fact that a shift in power on the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade has led to a great deal of political and legal turmoil. A lot of the frustration concerns how a modern court can just overturn a previous court’s decision simply because of a shift in ideology. However, historically speaking, this is not new. There have been reversals in the Supreme Court before that were just as controversial and saw as much an attack against the high court as the recent Roe reversal.

Dr. James Finck is an associate professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is chairman of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.

