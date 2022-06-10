On June 11, 1509, King Henry VIII of England married Catherine of Aragon. Seventeen-year-old Henry had ascended to the throne just 51 days earlier after the death of his father, King Henry VII.
Henry had been raised as a devout Catholic. His prayer roll, which is housed in the British Library, contains prayers in English and Latin along with 14 images. He was a practicing Catholic and strongly defended his faith.
After Martin Luther’s teachings began making inroads into England, King Henry wrote “The Defense of the Seven Sacraments” in 1521. Henry dedicated this work to Pope Leo X. When the pope read it, he rewarded Henry with the title of Defender of the Faith.
But his defense of the Catholic faith began to change in 1527. Because Catherine had not provided him with a son to be heir to the throne, Henry requested that the pope annul his marriage. The pope refused because Catholic doctrine did not allow for annulment or divorce. Henry was not happy.
Henry later named Thomas Cranmer Archbishop of Canterbury, and in 1533, Cranmer gave Henry what he wanted. He was now free to marry Anne Boleyn. It was Cranmer and Thomas Cromwell who built a case that the king of England should not be subject to the pope.
In 1534, Parliament passed the Act of Supremacy that finalized the break from the Catholic Church. This made the king the Supreme Head of the Church of England. This gave Henry the full power and authority to reform the church and correct all errors and heresies.
Although Anne gave Henry a daughter, she did not give him a son. Their marriage was annulled, and a couple of days later, he had her beheaded. He then married Jane Seymour. Jane gave him the male heir he wanted, but she died several weeks later from complications because of the childbirth. Henry went on to take three more wives.
Henry rejected some of Luther’s theology, but he accepted Luther’s belief in the supremacy of the Word of God. This led him to authorize a Bible that could be read by the people.
The Bible that was available to the people at that time was William Tyndale’s New Testament. However, Henry and his associates rejected the use of this Bible because Tyndale (1494-1536) was a convicted heretic for, among other reasons, translating the Bible into English without the church’s permission.
The two Bibles to receive licenses to be printed for the people were the Coverdale Bible and the Matthew Bible. The 1538 printing of the Coverdale Bible has an illustration with King Henry VIII standing between King David and Saint Paul handing the Bible to a bishop.
Henry’s daughter by Anne Boleyn would later become Queen Elizabeth I after Edward VI and Mary I were monarchs. It was Queen Elizabeth I who brought to fulfillment many of the reformation principles begun during her father’s reign.
However, it seems that Henry VIII would not have started what became the English Reformation had he not wanted to have his marriage annulled. His personal agenda – having his marriage annulled – drove him to challenge the Catholic Church.
The English Reformation made the monarchy the head of the Church of England, gave rise to protestantism and – most importantly – put the Bible in the hands of the people in a language they could read.
When Josiah was king of Judah, workmen were repairing the temple. In the process, they found the book of the law (God’s word) (2 Kings 22). Interestingly, it was Hilkiah the high priest who reported the finding. One wonders why, since he was the high priest, it wasn’t always by his side?
Upon finding God’s word, Josiah sent messengers to call the elders of Jerusalem and Judah together to hear the word of the Lord (2 Kings 23). “As they listened, he read all the words of the book of the covenant that had been found in the Lord’s temple. Next, the king stood by the pillar and made a covenant in the presence of the Lord to follow the Lord and to keep His commands, His decrees and His statutes with all his mind and with all his heart, and to carry out the words of this covenant that were written in this book; all the people agreed to the covenant” (2 Kings 23:2-3).
This event changed the direction of a nation because people heard the word of God and agreed to a covenant. King Josiah instituted reforms that removed idolatrous worship, reestablished the Passover and brought people back to Jehovah God.
The Bible says, “God’s word is alive and working and is sharper than a double-edged sword. It cuts all the way into us, where the soul and the spirit are joined, to the center of our joints and bones. And it judges the thoughts and feelings in our hearts” (Hebrews 4:12).
The Psalmist stated, “I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11)
When we read Jehovah’s word, understand it, store it up in our hearts and tear down the idols in our lives, we will live a life that is faithful to God and a blessing to others.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.