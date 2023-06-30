“When goods increase, they increase who eat them, and what advantage has their owner but to see them with his eyes?”
— Ecclesiastes 5:11
A decision made Tuesday by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission illustrates the need for another decision the commission made.
The second decision was passing a resolution to put aside $60,000 a month in advertising and promotion tax revenue to eventually go toward a “keystone project.” Commissioner Tommy Centola acknowledged the previous month that “everybody wants funding,” and it’s hard to turn down requests that seem beneficial to the community when you have the funds available.
That’s not to say the commission hasn’t slapped away some of the hands reaching out for a piece of the A&P pie, but when you’ve got a replenishing supply of pie, it’s difficult to not let everybody take a bite.
Case in point is Searcy Beats & Eats’ plan to hold an all-day event on the day of the total solar eclipse next April. The commission denied a $60,000 request last month to fund the event from Beats & Eats co-coordinator Marka Bennett.
Former City Attorney Buck Gibson, who was retained as the attorney for the commission, responded then that “it seems like it is becoming a bit of a death by 5,000 cuts in the sense that there’s been a request for the last three months that have been involved with the eclipse event.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell remarked that the commission has limited resources, and “it’s hard to know where to place those resources for the best return. That’s what we’re trying to do: Get the best return for the taxpayer.”
However, he told Bennett she could come back with more information about how much the event is going to cost. She did that this week, asking for the $60,000 again, and the commission approved it.
There’s certainly nothing inherently wrong with that decision. It’s good that Searcy is planning for the eclipse and the influx of visitors it is expected to bring to the state, especially to those cities in the path of totality like Searcy is. But it doesn’t change the fact that the commission wouldn’t be able to ever do a really large project without some kind of restrictions on what it can dole out. As Commissioner Rees Jones said, “it’s easier” to say no “when we have parameters.”
Now, the commission has done some sizable projects, such as providing most of the $2.7 million to build the new tennis/pickleball courts facility at Berryhill Park, for which a grand opening was held Friday. But some of the projects mentioned by engineering firm Crafton Tull at a 20-year parks plan community input meeting earlier this month would cost much more than that, such as building a new community center, relocating the youth baseball and softball fields and adding an “exterior aquatics center” at the indoor pool.
The commission already tried to redo the ballfields as its keystone, asking voters in 2021 to allow the city to issue up to $14.165 million in capital improvement bonds that would have been repaid using A&P tax revenue. The bond issue was voted down 64 percent to 36 percent.
If the commission eventually targets the ballfields again (or any of the other big projects), having that $60,000 a month ($720,000 a year) might help it get a bond issue passed and/or the city to get a temporary tax passed to fund the rest of it.
The “guardrails” set up by the commission work out to at least 40 percent of the A&P tax revenue collected by the city per month (with a high from June 2022 to this May of $137,936 in April and low of $116,780 in February). That will almost cut in half the worthy causes the commission is able to fund. Tuesday’s decision concerning the eclipse event shows why that’s necessary.
