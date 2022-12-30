“Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.” – Proverbs 12:9
Sometimes a story is news not so much for what it is about as who is involved.
We don’t normally report on misdemeanors and generally avoid family feuds/scuffles unless there are weapons or serious injuries (which usually also means there are felony charges). However, when there’s a police report about one of the mayors we cover getting into a fight, I feel obligated (right or wrong) to report on it for a few reasons.
First is simply the fact that an elected public figure is subject to a higher level of public scrutiny. It comes with the job, to an extent. When you ask voters to make you their public leader, your life becomes a bit of an open book.
That doesn’t mean that public figures shouldn’t have a private life. No one should go digging through their garbage or peeking in their windows. However, when someone with visible injuries comes to our office claiming that Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne beat him up, we’re going to investigate the claim.
The fact that the information staff writer Greg Geary gathered showed it was a “minor” fight at a residence between Osborne and his son-in-law, Scott Thomas, put us in kind of a no-win situation. On the one hand, we knew if we wrote about it, some would see that as meddling in a family affair. On the other hand, if we didn’t, and that got out, some would believe we were covering up a “crime” involving a public figure. If we would do that, what else would we cover up?
I believe if we learn of something that you, our readers, may be interested in knowing about, we should report it. Obviously, that can be taken too far – news value has to be weighed – but the line between being too revealing and too concealing can be a fine one.
I also knew that rumors were starting to spread in the community about this altercation and once that hearsay hit social media, it could turn into a wildfire of untruths (as it most often does). So I thought it was better for us to present what happened based on the evidence available rather than leaving it open for speculation.
We tried, as always, to be as fair as possible to those involved ... to just present all the information we could gather so that you would have the facts as we know them or at least both sides of the dispute. We weren’t (and never are) interested in making anyone look good or bad. That’s not good journalism. Truth is truth, whatever that truth may be.
I didn’t want to be writing a column about this, either. I was planning on doing an end-of-the-year editorial about inflation. Also, I’ve heard that the mayor thinks I have it out for him and did not want to perpetuate that on his final day in office by writing about him. I have disagreed with him in this column at times, but it’s part of my job to give my opinion, whatever that may be as well. That doesn’t mean I have anything against Osborne. I wish him well in wherever life takes him next.
I’m only writing this because I have a tendency to want to explain (or perhaps even overexplain) my thought process as editor, so that you understand that I don’t take publishing a story like the one in Thursday’s edition, or any story for that matter, lightly. Whether you agree or disagree with my decision, a lot of consideration is put into it (and I have a tendency to continue dwelling on some choices I make for a few days afterward).
Some stories are very easy to see as news. Others take a lot more effort because whether they are news depends on your point of view. But for me at least, it also depends on who is involved.
