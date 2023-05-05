“The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”
— Mark 12:31
There are things that make you proud as a parent. Then there are things that make you super proud of your children.
Last week, my wife and I (along with my mother-in-law) attended our daughter’s capstone presentation culminating her four years as a student at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Her speech was on our moral obligation to chickens.
I do agree with her that we should not mistreat the animals that we eat, as is too often done in mass production, both for their health and for ours. In fact, she promoted buying from local, smaller operations where you can see how they treat their animals, and I do, too. You can find some of those at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market that reopens today on the White County Courthouse square. And if you shop around, you can even sometimes find competitive pricing to that of grocery stores.
But that’s not what makes me the proudest of my daughter.
She was introduced at her presentation by one of her honors professors, who spoke briefly about her success as a student. Among other things, she graduated this Friday summa cum laude and she was the first Honors College representative on the Student Government Association.
I’m happy that she did so well academically in earning her bachelor’s degree in criminology, but it’s not what makes me the proudest.
It’s the other thing that her mentor talked about that really matters – that she has not only been a great student, but more importantly, she has been a great person. He spoke effusively about her kindness and care toward others, and how she has always been there for everyone when they needed someone.
Last week’s column was my umpteenth about our country’s gun violence problem. Unlike many, I do not believe that we have a gun problem in our country. I believe we have a me problem.
Too many are focused on “What’s in it for me?” And we feed that culturally while feigning that selflessness is important. The overarching message that we broadcast is looking out for No. 1, go get yours. If it doesn’t make you happy, it’s not worth your time. If it doesn’t make you rich or help you get all the stuff you want, it’s not worth your time.
The me-centric message means that others are really only important based on what joy they bring to your life. If they don’t bring you happiness, then discard them. The extreme of that is if you are unhappy or someone makes you unhappy, then they are the problem and deserve to be eliminated.
We are all selfish to some extent. Self-preservation is a part of who we are. But when our view of others is only self-serving, when our satisfaction with life is based only on self, then others become just a commodity to fill our needs or otherwise be cast aside.
Few, thankfully, take that to the extent that they are willing to gun down those who don’t bring them satisfaction or whose usefulness in that regard runs out. But we don’t seem to be turning a corner on the me problem as a society. We seem to be getting worse overall, connecting less with others to see them as valuable not as resources, but as human beings.
So many are so caught up in self-satisfaction that they’ve forgotten or ignored the second greatest command, to love their neighbor (which means to do what’s best for them). Whether you are a Christian or not, this command helps us function best as a society. The rest of that biblical verse says, “as yourself,” but part of the issue with the me problem is many of those who have it don’t love themselves, either, and don’t really understand how to do it.
Our daughter didn’t have to go to college to learn that loving others, taking the onus off yourself, is one of the key ways that you find true fulfillment and learn to love yourself. However, it gave her the chance to practice caring about others and overcoming the challenges that can present. She was tested and seems to have passed that test with flying colors. She’s certainly better at it than I am.
I don’t know where she may go after college or what she might become. But I do know that she already has become a great person in her attitude toward others, which will serve her well in life and help the world be a better place. And that’s what makes me the proudest.
