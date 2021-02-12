“When goods increase, they increase who eat them, and what advantage has their owner but to see them with his eyes?”
– Ecclesiastes 5:11
It seems like there are some things we can learn about Searcy voters from the 2014 special election and Tuesday’s.
First of all, more than a third of the voters who went to the polls in 2014 didn’t bother to show up for Tuesday’s special election (3,087 compared to 1,939). We can blame that on the cold weather or COVID-19, but the 2014 special election also was held in February and more than 30,000 voters in the county turned out for November’s general election despite the virus, more than in the previous presidential election.
Also telling is that almost the same number of voters cast ballots in both elections against the city’s 1-percent tax. There were 1,052 against making the sales and use tax permanent Tuesday and there were 1,100 against the eight-year tax in 2014. The major difference was in those who voted for the tax issues (1,987 in 2014, 881 Tuesday).
(The numbers for the other measure on Tuesday’s ballot, which would have allowed the city to issue up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds for an overhaul of the Searcy Sports Complex were more stark – 701 for, 1,235 against – but we might discuss that another time.)
Special elections generally favor getting measures passed because of the fact that fewer voters participate, but in this case, far fewer who might have voted for the measure were willing to go to the polls.
So what the numbers appear to tell us is that a vast majority of those who voted for the tax in 2014 were just not motivated to vote Tuesday. The city did not entice them to make the effort to cast a ballot.
Considering there were two major differences between the two tax requests, it shouldn’t be too hard to figure out why that was the case.
The first major difference has been mentioned in this space several times. In passing the eight-year tax, city officials laid out a detailed plan for how they were going to spend the money. For example, residents who wanted a city pool knew if they voted for it, they were going to get a pool. That motivated a lot of residents.
There were those who were not interested in a pool and even against it; however, they may have been lured by the sections of the plan on paving streets or fixing drainage problems. There was plenty in the tax plan for everyone, with details about how the money would be spent.
Mayor Kyle Osborne and the Searcy City Council chose not to do that for Tuesday’s special election. There were no details, just generalities. There were no guarantees, just potential projects. You can’t draw voters out with maybes. You can’t excite them with could bes.
Now, part of the reason city officials didn’t lay out a plan for the tax may have been because they were trying to make the tax permanent. No plan can cover forever. But that also might be the other reason the tax measure failed.
Searcy voters showed in 2014 that they were willing to back a tax that would eventually go away. Again, plenty has been written in this space about the need for taxes that sunset because they accomplish specifically stated goals and then they are gone.
Few conservative taxpayers (which this area mostly has) want to fill the government coffers and rely on that government to not just absorb the money and grow bigger.
Now, a lot of us understood in 2014 that the city was going to have to ask for this tax again because numbers show that no city this size thrives on just a half-cent. But some probably felt betrayed that the city followed asking for a temporary tax by trying to make it permanent, just like many of the opponents said they would.
If city officials are insistent on having a permanent tax to fill their needs, then they probably should drop their request to another half-cent to be used just for maintaining city services and forget about any special projects. However, they likely would get the same result as Tuesday’s because there would be nothing enticing offered to draw out voters to support it.
Instead, what 2014 and Tuesday’s special elections show about Searcy voters is that whatever move the city makes next to try to get the tax renewed before it sunsets in June 2022, the best chance for it passing is if there’s a clearly mapped-out plan that has an end point.
