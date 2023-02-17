”Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise.”
– Ephesians 5:15
Maybe Searcy officials should take it one step at a time when it comes to unbanning dogs from parks in order to avoid stepping in poop.
Last week, officials proposed an amendment to the city’s dog prohibition that would allow them on walking trails and in “other open spaces” at the city’s parks (Berryhill, Spring, Yancey and Riverside), while keeping them out of playground areas and requiring owners to “maintain” them and pick up after them. (Mayor Mat Faulkner said a finalized version of the amendment may be ready in March.)
The proposal wasn’t a surprise because officials had said in January that they were considering allowing dogs at the parks after there was a “huge amount” of requests for it in responses to an open-ended question on a survey for the 20-year plan being developed for the city, according to Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
However, at the council’s agenda meeting this month, volunteers who beautify Spring Park kind of poo-pooed any plans to allow dogs there. Freda Morgan said they already have problems with those who bring their “service dogs” to the park and let them do “what dogs do.”
“We work in the dirt,” Morgan said. “Our hands are there. We walk in the beds, especially those that are close to the walking trail. Sometimes we find things that we don’t really want to put our hands into.”
It can be very frustrating when dog owners won’t take responsibility for their animal’s waste on public (or other people’s) property. My family lives next to a city park and we had this couple who lived several blocks away that would always let their big ol’ dog defecate in our ditches for some inexplicable reason. Perhaps it was because we had our own dog inside our fence or perhaps for some unknown passive-aggressive reason.
Whatever the justification, I had to try to avoid those land mines while push-mowing our ditches. Inevitably, I’d roll a wheel through one or step in it. That wasn’t the worst thing in the world that could happen because I wear old shoes when mowing and the smelly feces would usually wear off as I continued to mow or I could wash it off if it didn’t. However, it was certainly unnecessary if those dog owners would have just been more respectful.
The possibility of putting your hands in a pile of poop while trying to make a park look better or stepping in one with your brand-new, high-dollar running shoes while exercising is even less appealing. And it seems like something the city should try to help its residents and park visitors avoid as much as is reasonable.
Of course, officials also should want dog owners who have no room to exercise their dogs at home to have some green space to use for that. There is the dog park next to Pioneer Village, but dog owners have been complaining about the size and quality of that park for years. Stafford said the park “is used way more than I ever thought.”
City officials are hoping to build a “new, big and better dog park,” but that’s also something that has been talked about for years, with the green space next to the Carmichael Community Center at least under consideration at one time.
In the meantime, officials certainly need to consider the desires of these dog owners for another/better place to go with their dogs. Their needs/wants are just as valid as those of the Spring Park volunteers.
Perhaps a compromise would be to designate one city park as dog friendly for now. Berryhill, because of its size and location, might be the best choice for that. Dog owners could use Berryhill and the existing dog park and then when the new dog park eventually is built, the city can determine if it wants to keep allowing dogs at Berryhill or even expand it to other parks.
Limiting dogs to one park would make it easier to police dog owners and train them to pick up after their pets, which could lead to that expansion. Some dog owners are just not going to do it no matter what, but allowing them in just one park would make it easier to identify and reprimand those who don’t. Plus, it would leave the other parks available to those who may be scared of dogs or don’t want to risk stepping in their excrement. (We certainly have a lot of words for poop.)
Giving dog owners more space seems like it would be a good and fair thing for city officials to do ... as long as they watch their step.
