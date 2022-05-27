“Choose for your tribes wise, understanding, and experienced men, and I will appoint them as your heads.”
— Deuteronomy 1:13
White County voters seem to value experience.
That’s probably not the only reason we chose who we did in Tuesday’s primaries and nonpartisan election, but it certainly appears to be a factor.
Of course, it’s historically difficult to beat an incumbent. In the 2020 general election for example, the win rate for incumbents was more than 90 percent in all but four states. In Arkansas, it was 95 percent.
Unless an incumbent has done a terrible job or is in legal trouble (and sometimes that doesn’t even appear to matter), they generally are going to keep their job. So it should be no surprise that Sheriff Phillip Miller won reelection in the Republican primary, even if it might be a slight surprise that he did it without having to go to a runoff, receiving 51.87 percent of the votes.
Incumbents also were chosen in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate (John Boozman), District 2 U.S. representative (French Hill), secretary of state (John Thurston), Arkansas Supreme Court associate justices (Robin Wynne and Karen Baker) and District 12 justice of the peace (Joel Pritchett). District 10 JP Bobby Quattlebaum also got the most votes in his race (47.81 percent), but will be in a runoff with Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson, a former Cleburne County justice, for the position June 21.
The only incumbents who lost in White County were District 39 state Rep. Craig Christiansen (to Independence County Judge Robert Griffin and Jackson County JP Wayne Long, who will be in a runoff), Cadron Township Constable Kyle Benson and Beebe School Board Zone 1 member Janet Hines.
But it wasn’t just incumbents whom voters backed, it was those with experience either with the position they were picked to assume or in that level of government.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was chosen as lieutenant governor and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin was picked for attorney general, as the two swap seats due to term limits. Lisa Brown, White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s administrative assistant, was picked by 56 percent of voters to succeed him.
Even in the county circuit clerk race, it could be said that experience was a factor, but it’s kind of a mixed bag because all three of the candidates were deputy clerks with time serving in that office. The most votes (48.69 percent) were given to Sara Brown, maybe because she is currently working in the circuit clerk’s office. She will be in a runoff against Deputy Clerk Karen Gossett, who has spent more years (16) than Brown (4) as a deputy circuit clerk, but has been with the county clerk’s office for the last seven years.
It will be interesting to see now that Kathy Baker, who works in the tax collector’s office, has been eliminated from the race whether voters care more about Gossett’s 23 years overall as a deputy clerk or Brown being a deputy circuit clerk now.
Brown has been campaigning on the fact that she knows “all aspects of this office,” while Gossett has been touting her “experience, expertise and maturity.”
Either way, it seems that White County voters will still stick with what they value, and that’s candidates who already know how to do the job.
