“Therefore because you trample on the poor and you exact taxes of grain from him, you have built houses of hewn stone, but you shall not dwell in them; you have planted pleasant vineyards, but you shall not drink their wine.”
— Amos 5:11
A voluntary tax is really the only fair tax.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln reminded me of this in an article we ran last month on the possibility of the county seeking an animal shelter. He said that Faulkner County had raised $2 million through a volunteer tax and decided “to move forward with their animal shelter and purchased a facility.”
Now, Lincoln wasn’t advocating for every tax to be voluntary. The $1.07 yearly Conway Animal Shelter tax is one of eight volunteer taxes in Faulkner County, but like every other county/city, its officials rely on sales tax and property tax for essential services, such as police and fire protection.
Cities and counties have to operate, and they depend on taxpayers for the revenue to do that. Take away the necessary taxes and government can’t function well or at all. (Of course, some would say politicians can’t function well or at all no matter how much money you give them.)
What’s important is figuring out what is essential. Some things are presented as necessary when they are really optional. They may improve the quality of life for some residents, but they aren’t vital to the city operating – and many residents don’t use them at all.
Good examples of this are the possibility of community centers being built in Beebe and Searcy. Beebe voters will decide Tuesday whether they want to pay a three-quarter-cent sales tax permanently in order to build and maintain a community center. Searcy votes will decide in November if they want to make the eight-year, 1-cent sales tax permanent, with building a new community center one of the quality-of-life ideas that has been mentioned for a portion of the tax.
Although Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson says he has “never been one to advocate for a sales tax,” he also says he believes that a sales tax, rather than a millage increase, is “the only fair tax” because “everybody pays the same amount.”
“If you want to go to the restaurants, you have a choice to go,” he says. “You have a choice to purchase a new car ... it’s a fair tax.”
Conceptually, he is right, we all pay the same tax with a sales tax, but that still doesn’t mean it is fair, maybe just more fair than a millage.
Maybe we don’t all have to eat out or buy a new car, but we all have to make purchases; and the more tax that we pay, the less we have to take care of ourselves and our families.
Not all of us want or need a community center, so for every taxpayer to have to pay for it isn’t really fair. In a city of 8,437, Robertson said he would be surprised if the voter turnout is 500. That’s less than 6 percent of Beebe’s population. Considering some will vote against the tax, it might be 4 percent or less of the city’s residents who determine that the rest (which does include those who choose not to vote) pay an extra cent per dollar on purchases (if the quarter-cent to hire up to five full-time firefighters also passes).
Combined with state and county rates, that would mean more than 10 percent of every dollar spent on purchases in Beebe goes toward sales tax. If Searcy’s sales tax is renewed permanently, the total rate would be slightly less than a dime at 9.75 percent. The average taxpayer pays more than $1,000 a year in sales tax, according to the Tax Foundation (and that doesn’t include what we pay in income tax. property tax, etc.).
Again, that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be any sales tax. Beebe wanting to hire more full-time firefighters is something that could be deemed as necessary since the city has only one right now (Chief William Nick) and volunteers can be difficult to find. All residents would stand to benefit from that.
However, why can’t supporting a community center be a voluntary tax that is paid by those who want it or will use it? Obviously, it would take longer that way and those who want it would have to pay a sizable volunteer tax to get it, but if not enough are willing to back it, then you don’t build it.
Faulkner County is showing with its shelter that it can be done that way instead of forcing those who don’t want it to help pay for it. Both Beebe and Searcy officials could stand to learn from that what’s really fair and ask for a volunteer tax instead for such projects as community centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.