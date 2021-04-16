“His servants came near and said to him, ‘My father, it is a great word the prophet has spoken to you; will you not do it? Has he actually said to you, ‘Wash, and be clean?’”
– 2 Kings 5:13
It’s difficult to see how our county and state are going to be able to avoid having a COVID-19 spike if we continue along the path we’ve been following.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday mentioned that the positivity rate already has “edged up just a tad” and the pattern in our state has been mirroring Michigan’s, which has “skyrocketed,” primarily attributed to virus variants and increased social activities.
Michigan hit its new case peak Dec. 8, its low Feb. 20 and then soared to a new peak April 9. Arkansas reached its peak Jan. 10 and its low April 2, so a new peak could follow in about a month or so if we behave the way many have been, like the virus is gone.
I could not help but think about where the case numbers are liable to go after my wife and I went to the Beebe Walmart on Wednesday night. In order to try to bring an end to this threat, we are still wearing our masks when out in public, but we were practically the only ones during our evening visit to the store. Even a group of Beebe police officers seemingly having a pleasant visit with a couple of individuals just inside the entrance of the store chose not to wear face coverings or maintain much social distance.
It’s as if the governor removing his mask mandate meant that there is no need for them or social distancing anymore. That’s despite recommendations from federal and state health officials to continue following those guidelines for now.
It still blows my mind that wearing a face mask became some kind of symbol of oppression, that we are somehow burdened beyond our limits by having to put a piece of cloth over our nose and mouth while we are among a group of people.
It reminds me of Bible history in 2 Kings 5 about Syrian army commander Naaman, who was told by the prophet Elisha’s messenger to wash in the Jordan River seven times and he would be healed of leprosy. Naaman instead became indignant and turned away. He only did what was asked of him after his servants made him realize what a simple requirement it actually was.
Now, it is possible that those 90-plus percent of people not wearing masks at the Beebe Walmart were all vaccinated (although they should still be wearing a mask to protect those who aren’t and stop the transmission of this virus). However, considering that less than 40 percent of those eligible in the state (around 30 percent in our county) have even received one dose of vaccine, it isn’t likely that most of the maskless were vaccinated.
(Let me add that I did notice the next afternoon at Searcy’s Walmart Neighborhood Market that there were at least as many there with masks on as there were without. So maybe not wearing masks is more of a Beebe thing, Supercenter thing or nighttime shopping thing.)
Hutchinson said that “we’re in a race against time” and “at a crossroads” as far as getting the vaccine administered to as many as possible before we have a virus surge. If we’d put our masks on for a little while longer, we could avoid or at least mitigate this spike.
Governors even in areas that have seen surges after easing restrictions have said that they are not going back to more stringent requirements because they believe the residents of their state would rebel against it. It shouldn’t be expected that Hutchinson will reinstate his mask mandate, either, especially with the state Legislature having moved to block his ability to do that.
It’s up to us, and really has always been, if we truly want things to get back to normal. Maybe that’s not what all of us want, though. It appears that a majority of our population just don’t care if they catch or spread COVID-19, so they’ve accepted this virus with a shrug as the new normal.
That’s disheartening, because it doesn’t have to be that way. We don’t have to see a spike, and more people don’t have to die from COVID-19. However, preventing those things from happening would take a concerted effort that most don’t seem to be willing to make.
They probably won’t care if there’s a cascade of new cases unless it also comes with new restrictions; but it appears certain that a surge is coming.
