Shelly Churchwell may prove to be prescient.
The president of the White County Historical Society went before the Searcy City Council last December seeking a long-term lease for Pioneer Village to remain on city property on what is now Veterans Boulevard. Churchwell was hoping, if possible, to get a 50-year lease so that the historical society would not have to move the old buildings that make up the village, possibly causing them structural damage. They had been moved from the White County Fairgrounds to their current location.
In March, city officials decided to give Pioneer Village the same one-year lease agreement it previously had been receiving, with the terms to “be reviewed and renewed annually by the Searcy City Council, unless written notice of agreement termination is given by either party.”
Last week, Churchwell revealed at the monthly Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission meeting that the historical society had “been informed that we may have to move Pioneer Village.” The two councilman on the commission, Chris Howell and Mike Chalenburg, appeared to confirm that possibility during the meeting.
Now, Churchwell didn’t have to be a prognosticator to see the writing on the wall back in December. After all, engineering firm Crafton Tull already had begun development of a 20-year master plan for the city and it was pretty clear the land used for Pioneer Village would be included in that plan in some way since the sports complex surrounding it will be. (Crafton Tull engineers have said that they would like to move the sports complex.)
Last month, the council approved part of the sports complex being marketed for industrial development by the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. Mayor Mat Faulkner told The Daily Citizen the portion includes “the adult softball fields, event center, dog park, disc golf and skate park areas.” Although some of those abut Pioneer Village, Faulkner said it was “currently carved out of the marketable space.”
Churchwell confirmed this week that the historical society has been told the same, although “no formal meeting” has taken place. However, she said the carve-out includes only “a very small parking area ... so small that we would not be able to have events, so that’s problematic.”
That probably wouldn’t be the only problem with Pioneer Village staying where it is. The land it is on between Veterans Boulevard and Queensway Street really is ideal for industrial development, probably the only place the city truly has available for that, and most likely eventually including the youth football, baseball and softball fields. There is already industry along Queensway and not much in the way of residential to get in the way of expanding it.
That potentially could leave Pioneer Village surrounded by manufacturing and the city wanting to use the historic preservation project’s home for more, resulting in that move that has been mentioned as possible.
If the move does happen, the city needs to find a place for the village where it can receive that guarantee Churchwell was seeking that it would not have to be moved again ... at least not for a very long time. As she said in December, it hurts those historic buildings, like the 1885 schoolhouse, when you have to move them around.
The possibility of moving the village next to the historic Smyrna Church has been rumored. That makes some sense, but does the city own enough land around the church to be able to make room for the village and adequate parking?
Another interesting spot would be next to the historic Black House on Race Avenue since the city has purchased half a city block next to the Searcy Art Gallery. However, that site likely doesn’t have enough room, especially for parking, and Councilman Rodger Cargile said that the previous owner of the land would “like a pocket park in honor of his family” built on that land.
The city also acquired more than 100 acres, though, next to its youth soccer fields and across Main Street, which is where all of the sports complex fields, the skate park, etc., probably will eventually end up. Pioneer Village could go there as well.
But again, if the historical society is asked to move the village, the request needs to come with a long-term promise. Churchwell said it took the historical society five years to put the village back together after the last move, “with a lot of volunteer labor and a lot of money.” There should be no further need for her to foresee this effort to preserve history being shuffled off in the name of progress.
