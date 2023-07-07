“One who is wise is cautious and turns away from evil, but a fool is reckless and careless.”
– Proverbs 14:16
Vandalism isn’t funny.
You might think that’s obvious, but it isn’t always to preteens, teenagers and even college students (and even some adults). Sometimes they see vandalism as pranks or really just don’t think about the consequences of their actions.
When I was getting my bachelor’s degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, there was a group of us who decided it would be funny to fork the yard of a student union director. About eight of us went to his home at night and stuck hundreds of plastic forks in the ground all around his front yard.
He absolutely did not think it was funny (although he never found out who did it). Unlike us, he understood that it was going to take time and effort to undo our handiwork. It may have been time he didn’t have because of his job or because he was taking care of a family member or because of other burdens he was carrying. He could have been having health issues that made it even more of a chore to pick all those forks out of the ground. If all of them are not removed, they can cause damage to a person’s lawnmower (yes, even plastic forks).
There was no malicious intent on our part, but we certainly didn’t consider the cost to him when we pulled our prank. Toilet papering or egging a house fall similarly into the category of pranks that are vandalism and can cause damage. (If you want to pull pranks, challenge yourself to do something more imaginative that does not harm property or cause others more work.)
Stepping up from the minor “pranks” are more malicious acts that some may consider pranks or funny but cause purposeful damage requiring both money and effort to repair.
For example, teens driving by residences and smashing mailboxes with baseball bats or putting an explosive firework in one probably entertains them, but it causes the homeowner to have to pay for a new mailbox and put in the time and effort to replace it, not to mention that it is considered a criminal act.
Sometimes this kind of vandalism is egged on by others, such as the social media site TikTok allowing a challenge to be issued a couple of years ago, that is still being done today, of destroying school restrooms and posting videos of the destruction. (It’s easy to imagine foreign influence on that site trying to see how much they can get Americans to do or trying to sow discord in the country. However, we do have enough bad influences of our own.)
It isn’t known whether a string of recent vandalism at Searcy parks and its community center is related to this challenge, but the result is the same. The restrooms have to be closed to public use. The city has to use taxpayer money to purchase new sinks, after ones at Yancey Park (in May) and the Carmichael Community Center (last week, and published in Wednesday’s The Daily Citizen) were broken. And time and effort that could be better spent elsewhere has to be put into repairing the damage and trying to make sure the restrooms are more secure.
Now, it isn’t known if the city restroom vandals are young people who think it’s funny or someone with a grudge or just a destructive bent. (The police department says it doesn’t have any suspects yet.) But what we need to do is educate our children and our grandchildren about how their “pranks” affect others. We need to explain the costs associated with their acts of vandalism and the difficulties they are creating. And if we know who is doing it, we don’t need to laugh with them. We need to tell them to stop.
My wife once caught some neighborhood kids messing with the city’s Christmas display at a park near our house. She lectured them on the problems they were causing by choosing to vandalize the display. It’s hard to say what, if any, effect that had on them, but it was probably something they had never thought about before.
My group of friends certainly didn’t think about the problems forking a yard would cause. We didn’t own yards that we had to maintain, and not all of the expenses and challenges of being an adult were on our shoulders yet. We just thought it was funny when it was actually vandalism.
