“Unequal weights are an abomination to the LORD, and false scales are not good.”
Proverbs 20:23
An arbitrary standard cannot be considered equal. That’s basically what U.S. Sen. John Boozman pointed out last week concerning the Occupational and Safety Hazard Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees that has been suspended while it’s being contested in court.
Speaking at the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.’s 100 For the Future meeting at Harding University, Boozman called the mandate a “huge mistake,” saying “it’s a competitive disadvantage when your competitor whose got 90 employees or 99 and you got 105, they have to deal with this and their competitor doesn’t.”
Because he is a Republican, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Arkansas’ senior senator would criticize a rule that President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration is tr ying to implement, but that doesn’t make him wrong.
Employers who exceed the random threshold established by OSHA would risk losing employees who refuse to comply, risk being fined up to $13,653 per incident of noncompliance and have to adhere to requirements that could include weekly testing at the expense of either the employer or the employees.
Companies with fewer than 100 employees wouldn’t be required to do any of those things, including not having to decide whether to fire their unvaccinated workers not exempt from the mandate for medical or religious reasons.
As is, even with OSHA’s standard stayed, those bigger businesses will have to decide pretty quickly whether to go ahead and enforce the mandate or take a chance that it will be struck down in court or the deadline for compliance will change.
If it’s not defeated, that implementation date is Jan. 4, which means that the first shot of the two-dose vaccines would need to be taken in the next few weeks.
With businesses already reeling from a nationwide labor shortage, employers who go ahead and adhere to the rule could have trouble keeping workers and finding replacements for the ones who leave or are fired. The Arkansas Legislature has tried to mitigate that problem, but legislation passed by it only complicates things for those companies concerning how they handle the opposing state and federal rules.
Vaccine mandates are certainly nothing new to our country. They date back in the U.S. to at least 1905 when the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that Cambridge, Mass., could require adults to be vaccinated against smallpox. However, they generally have been imposed by individual states, which is why one of the arguments in the lawsuits is that the Biden administration is overreaching the federal government’s authority.
That point was made last week when Judge Kurt Engelhardt of the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily blocked OSHA’s directive from taking effect.
“To mandate that a person receive a vaccine or undergo testing falls squarely within the states’ police power,” Engelhardt said, citing the ruling from the 1905 case.
We’ve also had some really bad flu seasons, including 1918 when 675,000 died from the Spanish flu, but none of those years resulted in the federal government pushing a vaccine mandate on states. It should not do that now despite COVID-19’s death toll, allowing private businesses and states to make such decisions on their own.
However, the White House says it is authorized by legal precedent to respond to the “grave danger” posed by COVID-19.
Even if that’s the case, you still have to wonder why 100 workers equals vaccination mandate while 99 doesn’t and how that could be considered even remotely fair.
If this federal encroachment is allowed, then it should be applied to all businesses, not just those with 100-plus employees, to be equal.
The Biden administration would have to shoulder the fallout from that, which would be ugly but at least it wouldn’t be arbitrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.