“Your gold and silver have corroded, and their corrosion will be evidence against you and will eat your flesh like fire. You have laid up treasure in the last days.”
– James 5:3
My truck is almost 20 years old.
It is dented in on both sides near the back from a wreck my mother had before she sold the truck to me because of its lack of giddy-up.
The speedometer doesn’t work right because of the accident, running anywhere from 5 to 10 mph below the vehicle’s actual speed (maybe more depending on how fast I’m going).
Still, the truck, primarily used for work, runs well and has just over 90,000 miles on it. Decent maintenance and replacing some parts as they wear out might can get me at least another 10 years out of it. (My dad used to trade in vehicles every few years partially to avoid having to worry about parts wearing out.)
It’s vehicles like mine that make it difficult to grasp why city officials feel the Searcy Sanitation Department needs to rotate out its fleet every six years at a cost of $522,000 yearly that would be paid for by the 1-cent sales and use tax, if it’s made permanent by voters Nov. 9. If my truck can last 20 to 30 years, then surely it’s excessive spending for the city to need new trash trucks so often.
However, I don’t stop and start my truck 55 to 60 times a day (which is how often Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford told me the residential trash trucks do it on weekdays. Also, counted as one stop are residences like apartment complexes where multiple bins have to be emptied, and the city rotates which truck it sends out on weekends to collect trash that can’t wait until Monday, such as hospital waste.)
I don’t throw putrid and toxic trash over the side or over the top of my truck into the bed, spilling corrosive chemicals like bleach and battery acid on it that damage the paint and allow rust to form. So I have no idea how long it would last if I did that and no desire to find out.
Some seem to believe the trash trucks wouldn’t need replacing so often if the Sanitation Department took better care of them. It’s likely true that at least some of the department’s employees don’t treat them like they would their own vehicles, but that doesn’t mean the department is being neglectful.
On Thursday, I paid a visit to the department to see what efforts are made to maintain the fleet. It wasn’t a surprise visit, so everyone may have been on their best behavior, but that doesn’t really change the setup the department has to take care of its fleet.
Three mechanics, Kevin, John and Levi, are employed by the department to keep the trucks running well since starting and stopping so much puts a lot of strain on the 30-plus-ton vehicles and the hydraulic arms are used constantly. Thankfully, Rutherford took me to the mechanics bay after a compressed natural gas fuel filter had been changed since it apparently smells like a skunk when it’s done.
He told me that the mechanics not only do regular maintenance service on the vehicles, including replacing wiring, but even welding when a truck’s trailer cracks from the pressure of trash being compacted in it. He also pointed out a hydraulic cylinder that costs $7,000 to $8,000 to replace if it can’t be fixed by the mechanics.
It was easy to see areas where trash spillage had damaged the vehicles, with a side-arm truck showing rust on a cylinder on the side and the top of an overhead truck having permanent streaks above the driver and passenger sides.
He said when the drivers finish their runs each day, they are responsible for washing the trucks, but by then, harm already has been done by the chemicals and who knows what else that run down the side or on top of the cab. (Rutherford said it would help some if all residents followed instructions to bag their trash and make sure the lid is closed all the way so the receptacle doesn’t fill with water.)
The department also has a tire guy, Ronnie, who takes care of the wheels, painting them when necessary to keep them looking nice and protect them, and replacing ones that show stress fractures around the bolt holes. Rutherford says the inside tires on the back that help bear the load get worn smooth and have to be replaced fairly often because of all of the turning the trucks have to do.
There are a lot of other things Rutherford showed me concerning the care of the trucks, so what I’ve written here doesn’t really do the effort justice. The one thing I noticed that could be better is if the department had an awning or other overhead protection to park the vehicles under to shield them from weather. Rutherford said that he would like to have that; however, it’s not exactly a priority when money is needed to keep the fleet fresh.
I seriously doubt that I take care of my truck near as well as the Searcy Sanitation Department does its vehicles. Who knows the last time that I washed mine ... and it will probably still last 30-plus years. It’s really unfair to expect anything close to that of the city’s trash trucks because no amount of maintenance can save them from all they are put through to pick up our garbage, corrosive chemicals and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.