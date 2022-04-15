“And great hailstones, about one hundred pounds each, fell from heaven on people; and they cursed God for the plague of the hail, because the plague was so severe.”
— Revelation 16:21
Just a few observations from watching the TV coverage of this week’s tornadic weather:
Apparently, when a tornado warning is not sufficient enough to scare people into taking shelter, the National Weather Service issues a tornado emergency. That was a new one for me Monday night when the stations switched to the sterner warning. The NWS reports that it was for a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” that was “on the ground” in the Olmstead area, around 15 miles north of downtown Little Rock.
It wouldn’t seem that something greater than a warning is needed since we’re supposed to find a safe place when a warning goes into effect, but it appears that this extra designation was created by the NWS in 1999 when “a destructive tornado (eventually rated F5) was bearing down on the Oklahoma City area.”
A warning had been issued, but forecasters “felt that was not enough,” according to the NWS. “They needed to enhance the wording in the warning somehow to catch the attention of people in the path of this monster.”
The only F5 (winds between 261-318 mph) ever reported in Arkansas was in 1929, the “Sneed Tornado” that struck northern Jackson County. Monday’s tornado that traveled past the Little Rock Air Force Base before dissipating was reportedly an EF1 (winds between 86-110 mph).
The NWS says there were a total of four EF1 tornadoes that hit the state Monday, and there have been 14 total in Arkansas since the start of the year.
It seems like the main thing the EF1 that caused a tornado emergency in Arkansas and the F5 that started that designation in Oklahoma had in common was they were headed toward heavily populated areas.
Speaking of populated areas, is it sad or smart (or both) that the TV weather teams use Walmart as a point of identification for the path of the tornado(es)? (OK, the sad one might have been using a liquor store.)
Maybe since there are 127 Walmarts in the chain’s home state, it makes sense for it to be a reference (and it would work for other states as well because 14 have more Walmarts than Arkansas). Since my wife and I know exactly where some of the Walmarts that were mentioned are located, it seems like a pretty sound plan.
Not so much with Dollar Generals being used as another identifier since you can practically throw a rock in any direction and hit one. There are 452 Dollar Generals in Arkansas, so Walmart works much better to avoid any confusion.
We didn’t need them to point out the Dollar General or Walmart in Beebe, though, to understand when we needed to take shelter. All it took was a storm tracker outside the Waffle House yelling, “Let’s go! Let’s go! It’s coming!” to get us to turn off the TV and quickly head underground.
Thankfully, all we got was hail, although those whose property was damaged by it probably aren’t that thankful. The hailstones we found in our yard after emerging were about a nickel in size, which was the biggest my wife and I remember seeing in the 20-plus years we’ve lived in White County. However, it was not close to as big as some found just down the street, in other parts of Beebe and all the way to Searcy. There was golf ball-size hail in our county and baseball-size elsewhere.
It doesn’t appear, though, that Monday’s hail topped the state record of 5-inch, grapefruit-size hail reported in some parts of the state in January 1999, April 2006 and even as recent as May 2020. And Beebe apparently has even gotten golf ball-size hail before.
It would be preferable if we’d just stay away from that record, as well as tornado emergencies. Or at least make sure you are not at Walmart or Dollar General the next time there is one.
