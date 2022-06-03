‘Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity, and sound speech that cannot be condemned, so that an opponent may be put to shame, having nothing evil to say about us.”
– Titus 2:7-8
If last week’s decision by Beebe’s mayor concerning his general election opponent wasn’t a political attack, it couldn’t have been timed much worse.
Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson directed the city’s attorneys May 26 to investigate Councilman Danny Mahoney for nonfeasance of office (essentially purposefully failing to do his duty) a week after Mahoney filed to run against Robertson for mayor.
The basis for the investigation is Arkansas Code Annotated 14-42-109, which covers removing elected or appointed officials. The state statute says that if officials “willfully and knowingly fail, refuse or neglect to execute, or cause to be executed, any of the laws or ordinances within their jurisdiction, they shall be deemed guilty of nonfeasance in office.”
Mahoney pleaded no contest last October to violating the city’s vicious animals ordinance, and then pleaded guilty in December to contempt of court because he disobeyed a court order to move his dog, a pit bull breed, out of the city limits.
If (or most likely, when) he’s indicted by the city’s attorneys, Mahoney will have to appear in White County Circuit Court, where it will be determined if he’s guilty of nonfeasance. If he’s found guilty, the court will order him to be removed from office.
That might seem familiar to Beebe voters since an elected official basically used a similar tactic, but a different statute, before the last general election. Councilwoman Linda Anthony participated in a lawsuit in 2020 (along with Robertson and other members of the council) to try to remove a former councilman from the ballot as her opponent. David Pruitt had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election laws violation for voting twice in the 2016 primaries.
White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah ruled that Pruitt was ineligible to hold office, but that all the votes should be counted in case he won his appeal, which he did not. Pruitt actually won the election, though, with 59 percent of the vote; however, Anthony was “authorized” to retain her position since he could not serve due to his “infamous crime.”
That the candidate voters elected was unable to take office simply because he voted twice (which pretty clearly was some kind of mistake on his part rather than voter fraud) always seemed more like a shady way to circumvent a political challenge instead of having to win than any kind of realistic criminal concern.
In this case, though, there appears to be more of a case. Mahoney didn’t deny that he “willfully” chose not to follow the ordinance or the court order, and he probably should be investigated for nonfeasance because of it.
And if city officials had decided to do that back in January, February, March or April, it would have been totally understandable. It also would have seemed at least somewhat reasonable for his fellow council members to call for an investigation last week, especially after Beebe Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren expressed her concerns about them being guilty of nonfeasance by not having the attorneys look into it.
However, four of the six council members abstained. And Robertson probably should have followed suit since he has a clear conflict of interest with Mahoney set to challenge him for his office in November.
It seems like the mayor should have left it up to the council because of that conflict, even if the council chose to do nothing like it did and Robertson strongly believed it should do something. Instead, it’s impossible to say his decision wasn’t motivated more by politics than that belief. because the timing certainly makes it look that way.
