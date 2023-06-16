“Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation.”
– Psalm 68:5
My father didn’t teach me how to fix things. He tried, but I wasn’t interested so he didn’t force it.
My father also didn’t teach me how to be financially responsible. He tried, but my mom didn’t want me to suffer for my bad choices so I had to learn a lot about money the hard way (and with the help of my more frugal wife).
Dad also didn’t tell me that he loved me very often. He was part of a generation where that wasn’t really something that men did. But I never had a doubt about his love for me because he showed it every day in his actions, which really do speak louder than words.
My dad also didn’t punish me as often as I deserved it to correct my actions and put me back on the right course. However, when he did discipline me, his disappointment in me hurt more than any punishment he could give me and made me not want to disappoint him again.
I am absolutely certain I would not be who I am today if my father had not been in my life. He wasn’t flawless (and neither am I), but he taught me how to love and be loved, how to take care of your family, how to be a man.
I am convinced that one of the greatest banes of our society today is broken homes, maybe second only to so many not knowing and having a relationship with our spiritual Father.
According to the Pew Research Center, the United States has the highest rate in the world of children living in single-parent households at almost 25 percent, three times higher than the rest of the world combined and rising. U.S. Census Bureau statistics show that almost 18.5 million children grow up without a father present, again a stat that leads the world, and around 80 percent of single-parent homes are led by mothers.
U.S Department of Justice statistics also show that there are much higher rates of behavioral issues for children/teens in fatherless homes and much higher rates of drug/alcohol problems. Children without fathers in the home are nine times more likely to drop of out school than those with both parents, according to the statistics, make up 90 percent of homeless and runaway children and account for nearly 90 percent of youth in prison.
Of course, there are other factors involved in how children turn out, but not having a father in their lives also contributes to those factors.
It is important to mention, though, that many children raised in a single-parent household do overcome the obstacles or have a great parent who helps them succeed despite the challenges.
It also is important to note that in no way does this mean that children raised in unbroken homes have perfect lives. You can face abuse and neglect whether you have a single parent or both parents.
What it does mean is the lack of fathers loving their children and taking responsibility for them is a crisis that plays an outsized role in our country’s drug, violence and crime problems.
I’ve mentioned before that my wife and I watch a BYU TV show called “Relative Race,” which uses DNA to help the participants find their biological family. Without fail, the contestants want to find their father and/or mother, to ask them why they didn’t love them enough to keep them.
Many of them have gone on to have good lives with adoptive parents (probably better lives than they would have had), but they still have a need to know why their parents viewed them as trash to be thrown away.
All of us want to be loved, and when we do not feel that we are, when we feel worthless, then all about life loses its value except satisfying our base desires, such as escaping the pain.
Those of us who have had loving fathers can be thankful for that and do our best to do the same for our children. My father has been gone for more than 20 years, but his impact on my life continues to be seen and has helped shape my daughter’s life as well.
I know that I have not been a perfect father, either, but I have and will continue to be a present father for my child because that is the example I’ve been shown. Sadly, too many in our country can’t say the same thing or won’t take the responsibility, and we more and more see that devastating impact on our society.
