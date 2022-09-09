“So these days were to be remembered and celebrated throughout every generation, every family, every province and every city; and these days of Purim were not to fail from among the Jews, or their memory fade from their descendants.”
— Esther 9:28
How important are anniversaries?
If you’re a husband and have ever forgotten a wedding anniversary, you’ve probably had lots of time to contemplate that question while sleeping on the couch for the night, a week or even until the next anniversary.
However, when it comes to anniversaries for historically significant events, how often should we make a big deal about them?
Obviously, there are some that we treat with reverence or a huge celebration every year, like the Fourth of July and Veterans Day, although there are probably plenty who still don’t know that Veterans Day is held Nov. 11 because on the 11th hour of that day in 1918 an armistice was declared between Germany and the Allied forces, marking the end of World War I. (The official end of the “Great War” was June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed.)
There are too many historical significant events, though, for every one of them to get a federal holiday. (While some of us would like having more paid days off each year, the post office and government buildings would never be open). So how often should we shower attention on those non-holiday events?
For example, last year was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There were memorials held practically everywhere, from the national to the local level, as we honored the milestone of the nearly 3,000 who were killed when hijacked passenger planes were flown into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. This year, we’ve had trouble tracking down ceremonies in our area (other than a new one being held in Beebe on Sunday) as there doesn’t appear to be nearly as much interest in the 21st anniversary.
Most of the time, if it isn’t a multiple of five, an anniversary doesn’t get as much attention, and our grand remembrances are reserved for the 10th, 20th, 25th, 50th, 75th and 100th.
So when I told my wife about doing an article on the 65th anniversary of the Central High School desegregation in Little Rock in Tuesday’s paper, she wondered why this particular anniversary is a big deal. (Honestly, since our staff writer, Greg Geary, had attended the White County Historical Society meeting earlier this year where Harding University associate professor Dr. Shawn Fisher spoke about the integration effort, we probably would have run the story even if it was the 64th or 66th anniversary.)
We also wrote earlier this year about survivors of the 1952 Judsonia tornado on the 70th anniversary of that event. That might be considered another less significant multiple-of-five milestone, but it occurred to me that there is at least one good reason why the multiples of five become more important the closer it gets to 100, especially when it comes to history.
As we get further and further from a historical event, there are fewer and fewer who have firsthand accounts of what happened. Tuesday’s story about integration wasn’t a firsthand account (although Fisher had collected information from those who were there), but there are still those around who remember it and can share their memories with those of us who weren’t alive or were too young. We need to cherish that, even when some of the memories dredged up are ugly ones (maybe especially so).
British statesman Winston Churchill famously wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” But learning is a continual process. If we just let history go or erase it, if we don’t continually refresh it, then we won’t remember it, at least not accurately, over time. Also, as we move on from those who lived it, history can get distorted. It often gets warped enough by those who lived it.
We don’t want to dwell on the past, but we do want to remember it, learn from it and honor those who lived it. We have a limited window to do that before those who lived it are no longer around to share their memories with us. Maybe we should be making every anniversary more important than we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.