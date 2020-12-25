‘Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it.”
– 1 Corinthians 9:4
In a year where few things have been normal, there’s Harding Academy football.
The Wildcats, being their usual good selves, gave this community a reason to celebrate Saturday by winning the 3A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
At least a few of us (me being one) doubted this summer that there would be a football season in a pandemic this year, and wondered if there even should be.
Some, including the Great American Conference, agreed with us, calling off fall sports at its schools, which includes Harding University, the college affiliate of Harding Academy.
Most high schools trudged on, though, having to adapt to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing. They had to take extra precautions if they wanted to play while COVID-19 infections began to spike with the return of school.
Of course, that didn’t go perfectly and shouldn’t have been expected to be flawless in a very flawed 2020.
In August, the Wildcats had to cancel their season opener against Bald Knob after eight football players tested positive for the virus and 13 others were placed in quarantine. Despite the missed practice time, Harding Academy was able to schedule a replacement game the next week at Mena and win 44-20.
The Wildcats under coach Neil Evans hardly skipped a beat from there, blowing out Heber Springs 45-6 and Harmony Grove 38-7 the next two weeks. Their only blemish this season came against Memphis-area powerhouse Briarcrest Christian in late September.
Mountain View, Melbourne, Newport and Salem fell to the Wildcats as they staked their claim to home-field advantage throughout the playoff.
However, COVID reared its ugly head again, causing Harding Academy to sit idle for the next two weeks, which included a forfeit by Smackover in the first round of the playoffs.
Again, the Wildcats didn’t appear to be fazed, beating Jessieville 45-14, Booneville 52-21 and Glen Rose 35-7 to reach the state title game against the also 12-1 McGehee Owls.
And Harding Academy’s offense saved its best for last, setting a modern-era scoring record in the championship game by beating the Owls 71-44. The Wildcats also set other records in claiming their eighth state title and first back-to-back titles since 1976-77, including quarterback Caden Sipe throwing the most passing touchdowns (8) in a state title game.
It was a thrilling conclusion to a season that seemed like it could get canceled at any time, and we can use all the thrills we can get this year.
We can question the wisdom of playing sports during a pandemic. Protecting lives is far more important than any game. However, there has been more than enough bad that has happened this year, so it’s a relief to have some good, even if it is just a game.
For that, we can thank Harding Academy’s football team for being normal in abnormal conditions. Thanks for giving us a moment to be celebrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.