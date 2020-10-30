“Choose for your tribes wise, understanding, and experienced men, and I will appoint them as your heads.”
– Deuteronomy 1:13
Term limits are for losers.
No, you are not being subjected to name-calling if you are voting either for or against Issue 2 in Tuesday’s general election. The losers are literally those who cannot win against an incumbent and only stand a chance if a law kicks the incumbent out of office.
Term limits did not become part of the U.S. Constitution until 1951. They were left out when the Constitution was initially ratified because there was disagreement about them. Some were in support of them, such as Thomas Jefferson, who made two terms a tradition for the presidency in 1808. (There are no term limits for the vice president, Congress or the Supreme Court.)
Arkansas is just one of eight states that follows the federal pattern for term limits for its top official, limiting its governor to just eight years in office. It is one of only 15 states that limit the number of years state legislators can serve.
That began in 1992 when a citizen initiative was approved by 494,326 voters (60 percent), limiting representatives to six years and senators to eight. Legislators failed to get voters to increase that limit in 2004, but kind of sneakily pushed that limit to 16 total years in 2014 and avoided the possibility of that being reduced to 10 in 2018 when the Arkansas Supreme Court removed a citizen initiative from the ballot.
The idea behind term limits is that incumbents are almost always reelected (which is supported by statistics), so the only way to ensure that others get a chance to hold office is by kicking out the incumbent. Rotation is considered a good thing by those who support term limits.
That’s not always the case, though. There is value in experience, which is one reason you don’t see term limits on the smaller government levels, such as in Searcy or White County. Those elected are free to hold office until the residents say they no longer want them. That allows them to learn on the job and hopefully become proficient at it. If not, they can be voted out.
Having term limits means that no matter how good a legislator is at the job, he or she has to go after the current rate of 16 years. There’s not a boss that I know of who does that when he has good employees: “Sorry, you’re great at your job, but it’s been 16 years, so you’re out.”
That makes term limits hard to swallow for me. If we don’t like a legislator, we should remove that person through the election process. If we do like a legislator, we should not have to lose him or her for life because of term limits.
There should not be a lifetime limit for those who are worthy of governing for a lifetime. The term limits just give those who would otherwise lose to that legislator an opportunity to win.
It’s understandable that those who believe we need fresh voices every now and then would want that and those who value holding on to good leadership would not.
Issue 2 offers a compromise between the two positions. It forces a legislator out of office after 12 years (allowing for a fresh voice), but then gives that legislator a chance to return to office after four years if the people decide he or she was the better choice.
We should always want the best candidate in office representing us. Lifetime term limits are a poor way to determine that. They are for losers, and we should always want to win when it comes to who is leading our state.
