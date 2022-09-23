“Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble.”
— Proverbs 21:23
It seems like a teaching moment: Harding University Assistant Professor of Business Ellis Sloan can share with his students what a bad idea for business on social media looks like.
KARK, Channel 4, reported Thursday on a Facebook post by Sloan in early September concerning the murdered Memphis teacher who was snatched while she was out for a before-daylight jog last month.
Sloan wrote, “I am so, so sorry something bad happened to her, but she put herself in harm’s way for being anywhere at 4 a.m. by herself. Maybe her husband should have been more forceful. People everywhere, please remember this incident as you make decisions in the future.”
His post isn’t all that different from many, many others that followed the death of Eliza Fletcher and actually quite a bit more tame than a lot of them, but Sloan has to know that as a professor, especially at a Christian university, he’s going to be held to a higher standard. He’s going to be accused of “victim blaming,” which is what state House of Representatives candidate Shantel Davis did on KARK.
Sloan deleted his post and apologized, but he also issued a very long statement to Channel 4 with excuses for his behavior that isn’t likely to be taken by some to be much of an apology. He should have just said something like, “I’m sorry. I should not have written what I did. All I was saying is that we’ve all got to be careful.”
Most of us would agree with that. Jogging at 4 a.m. in Memphis doesn’t mean that you are asking for trouble or that you deserve it, but it does put anyone in more danger than jogging in daylight with more people around. Evil deeds are often done in the dark and when fewer are out to witness them.
Fletcher’s murder is a cautionary reminder (in a world that no longer seems tolerant of cautionary tales), whether we like it or not. The blame for that reminder existing lies solely with the person who chose to take her life, but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from what happened.
Now, there were much better ways for Sloan to present that cautionary tale. Especially saying that her husband needed to “more forceful” isn’t a good one and appears misogynistic even if it wasn’t meant that way. That’s one of the problems with social media, especially in this age of social reckoning: People often have a message that’s not bad in and of itself, but it’s taken in the worst way because of how it is said.
Davis, the Democratic candidate for the District 58 seat held by Republican Les Eaves, said that she believes there needs to be an investigation and whether Sloan should “be reprimanded ... that’s definitely on Harding.”
Both of those things seem like overkill. But maybe I feel that way because I’m also a White male from a generation that’s not easy to offend. Maybe I should be more sensitive about his remarks or more outraged by them than I am.
If Sloan doesn’t understand, however, that his comment was in poor taste, that he needs to be more careful what he says on social media and how he says it, then his bosses should remind him of that. But that’s as far as any discipline should probably go.
Like with jogging at 4 a.m., though, Sloan’s post should serve as a cautionary tale, one that can be shared with the many students who pass through his classes. Be careful what you put out into the world because it can be used against you and it’s impossible to take it back.
