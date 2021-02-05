‘Plans are established by counsel ... .”
– Proverbs 20:18
It’s easy to see what the city has done up to this point with the eight-year, one-cent sales and use tax passed in 2014.
If you are out near the Searcy Sports Complex or just driving down South Main Street, you can’t miss the Searcy Swim Center with its two indoor pools and outdoor splash pad/zero-entry little kids’ pool.
If you live on the northeast side of town, you have to appreciate the new Fire Station No. 2 on Golf Course Drive. The fire department needed to expand that direction for better coverage with the growth of the city, and it also had outgrown/outlasted the No. 2 station it had.
When you go to or drive by City Hall, you have to notice the Information Technology Department building that was erected, giving a department that has become more vital for cities a home it never had.
Back out at the ballpark, there are concession stands/restrooms/press boxes at the girls’ softball fields and youth football field that benefit residents who have children in those sports.
Also easily noticeable have been the return of the Holiday of Lights and the downtown beautification project, which the city helped fund through the tax.
Perhaps less visible to many have been things that help the city to run effectively, such as adding sanitation trucks and police and fire vehicles, working on drainage problems and resurfacing streets.
All of those things were part of the eight-year plan drawn up for using the tax revenue before voters were asked to pass the tax. But let’s come back to that in a minute. First, let’s focus on those less noticeable things.
Those kinds of operational things (some of which were not mentioned because the itemized list is fairly long) are absolutely necessary and the reason that cities have to have tax revenue. Mayor Kyle Osborne refers to it as maintaining what we’ve got. Cities can go downhill quickly if they do not have enough money to support the services they render.
If voters strike down the 1-percent tax Tuesday, then all the city will have left is its permanent half-cent tax and its portion of what it receives from other sources, such as the county sales tax. There is no city in Arkansas with a population like Searcy’s of 24,000-plus that has a city sales tax that low. In fact, there are none even close to that size, with Marshall the largest at less than 2,000 residents.
Only two of the 23 cities of comparable size or larger (Jonesboro at 1 percent and Paragould at 0.75) have a city sales tax rate of less than 1.5 percent, and Jonesboro just tried to increase its tax by 1 percent in 2019. So it’s easy to see that Searcy officials aren’t asking for more than other cities have, and many of those cities are above 2 percent.
That should make it a no-brainer for Searcy voters to support the city by making the 1 percent tax permanent. Except when we go back to that eight-year plan.
Osborne said the city asked for a temporary tax then so that it could show the community that the elected officials would do what they promised. However, in seeking to make the tax permanent, officials aren’t really making a lot of promises.
Sure, there are multiple impact projects that they could choose to do, such as building a new community center and adding to the swim center, but those things haven’t been guaranteed. Instead, Osborne has said those things will be done “if the opportunity is there and the funds are available.” He said they could be pursued if the City Council agrees to do them and if the voters decide to allow the city to issue bonds.
There were none of these ifs when the eight-year tax was voted on. The council had already agreed on how the money would be used, the projects along with estimated cost were already laid out and the city and voters knew the funds would be available because of that.
Now, Osborne has said he doesn’t know “what would happen to preclude” a community center and additions to the swim center from being done and that he has even looked into preliminary plans for both. So it seems highly probable that those projects will happen.
However, Osborne seems to be counting on voters to trust the officials they elected to do them rather than putting it down in writing, in absolutes (which the council should have demanded). And maybe voters do trust them enough to make the tax permanent, knowing that the city needs at least some of it no matter what, despite the lack of promises.
However, it would have been much easier to predict that the measure will pass Tuesday (and to back it wholeheartedly) if city officials had let the community clearly see what they plan to do with the revenue, like they did in 2014.
