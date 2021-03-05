‘Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found trustworthy.”
– 1 Corinthians 4:2
My wife handles our family’s budget. She’s better with money than me, so she takes care of the bills, shopping, etc.
Generally, she keeps me informed about her spending, but she doesn’t really have to do that. She has my complete trust with our money, and if anyone is likely to do any overspending, it’s me.
However, if she wanted me to find a second job, even if just for an hour a week, to add to our income, it would be necessary for her to provide me with explicit details of why that’s needed. As the paraphrase of Ricky Ricardo on “I Love Lucy” goes, “Lucy, you’ve got some ’splaining to do.”
That is something some elected officials don’t seem to get about their job and taxes.
During a special meeting last week where the Searcy City Council discussed voters not agreeing to make the city’s temporary 1-cent sales tax permanent, Councilman Don Raney saw the Feb. 9 decision in the special election as a lack of trust.
Raney said he has “always had this feeling that the citizens of Searcy don’t trust us, that they want to control what their money is spent for.”
While that may be true for some of the Searcy residents who voted against the tax or chose not to vote at all, it’s my belief that we don’t usually vote for elected officials we don’t trust. However, the disconnect that at least some elected officials appear to have is not understanding that there’s a difference between being entrusted to handle what the city already is being given and asking to be given more.
Depending on the size of your family and your spending, statistics show that you pay anywhere from $3 to $15 extra per month with a 1-percent sales tax. That may not seem like a lot to some, but over the course of the eight-year tax passed in 2014, that will be somewhere between $288 to $1,440. Make that permanent and ... you get the picture. It’s a second job.
To make us not want to keep that money for ourselves takes more than trust. It takes knowing exactly why a governing body wants the money. We have to determine if how our elected officials want to spend it is more important than how we would spend it or save it. We have to figure out if the cost to our wallets is worth the investment.
That’s why the 2014 tax pitch worked. The plan for using it was completely laid out so that voters could decide if they wanted to invest in it. And the lack of a concrete plan is part of the reason why the 2021 tax pitch didn’t.
Yes, we can continue to debate permanent vs. sunset, but we need to eliminate this elected official mind-set that voters should just trust them when they want more taxpayer money.
Frankly, the current administration and council made it even more difficult to renew this tax when they felt they should be trusted to push through an advertising and promotions tax in 2019 without asking voters to approve it or even holding a public hearing about it.
A year earlier, the previous administration and council had dodged addressing an A&P tax because of the impending need to renew the 1-cent sales tax (and the fact that voters had shot down a previous A&P tax passed by the council). However, in 2019, Raney gave the justification for the council’s decision to pass the tax by saying, “I agree with the people have to have a say, but they elected us. I think it’s our responsibility to do this.”
Again, that’s a lack of understanding of why officials are elected. Just because the state Legislature (more elected officials) decided that city elected officials could pass a tax all by themselves doesn’t mean that they should. The trust we place in our elected officials is to understand and stand up for our right to make those kinds of decision ourselves, and we want to be well-informed when we make them.
We put elected officials in place because we trust them with the money we’re already giving them. If they want us to give more, to cut into our incomes or have to essentially work at least a small second job, then Lucy, you’ve got some ’splaining to do.
