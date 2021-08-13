“Everyone to whom much was given, of him much will be required, and from him to whom they entrusted much, they will demand the more.”
It still doesn’t quite add up.
A letter sent to Mayor Kyle Osborne and the Searcy City Council early this month parrots what Osborne has been saying about the city losing $6.5 million from its annual budget if voters choose again not to make the eight-year, 1-percent sales tax permanent at a special election that has been set for Nov. 9.
The letter, signed by 23 community members, states that the city will suffer a 27 percent reduction to the annual budget. This is true ... if you consider the temporary tax part of the annual budget instead of a special fund that was set up to accomplish specific things.
What doesn’t make sense about that is that it was sold in 2014 as a temporary tax to accomplish specific things that the city needed done.
It was sold as a tax that would build a pool, which it did.
It was sold as a tax that would build a new Fire Station No. 2, which it did.
It was sold as a tax that would build an information technology building, which it did.
None of those things, along with several other things that were accomplished like downtown beautification and bringing back the Holiday of Lights, were done as part of the city’s annual budget.
So now voters are supposed to be convinced that money that the city didn’t have before 2014 is absolutely necessary or city services are going to be cut? That $6.5 million is needed each year to avoid those cuts, even though the city accomplished several costly one-time projects with the eight-year tax revenue?
This is the disconnect for me. Osborne and the city have laid out why Searcy needs a 1-cent tax “moving forward,” but the eight-year plan included both needs, which the city definitely has, and what many of us would label as wants. As those who are against the tax have been asking, what does the city truly need?
It appears based on the city’s “master plan initiative,” if that’s what the city is calling what it has presented, there is possibly $608,000 dedicated to quality of life projects (minus Parks and Recreation operating expenses), which is what things like the pool would fall under. Does that mean the city’s actual needs are around $6 million? If so, why is it so high compared to the needs listed in the eight-year plan?
Just glancing at the list of expenditures through this March it’s easy to see that the city spent more than $1 million a year on quality of life projects. And that’s probably being conservative.
On top of that, we knew from the get-go what projects the city wanted money to complete. Right now, we’ve still just got a vague “quality of life projects” listing. Does that mean a new community center will be built? Maybe, but we don’t know that.
In the next couple of months before the election, this newspaper plans to try to get information on all of the areas of need the city has listed, to let the mayor explain to you why they are needs and not wants and to hopefully get some absolutes on the quality of life projects that will be done with the money.
We haven’t been able to nail down those projects yet as will-be-dones, and part of the reason for that is probably because the city is asking for a permanent tax and won’t know what projects it will do 10 years from now, much less 20 or 30 (which is another problem.) However, you deserve to know those things as completely as you can before you vote for or against the tax.
If the city wants a better showing than it had when the tax was voted down Feb. 9, its needs (and wants) need to be explained clearly because right now, it just doesn’t all add up.
