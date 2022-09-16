“But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction.”
— 1 Timothy 6:9
The Associated Press had a good term the other day for this period of astronomical prices we’re experiencing. The article called it “greedflation.”
“It appears that retailers are now raising prices because they can, not because they have to. Consumer demand is still too strong,” Aneta Markowska, chief economist for an investment bank, Jeffries, said.
It should be no surprise that when consumers keep spending despite the inflation rate being near a four-decade high that demand says you can keep prices high even with gas prices falling and supply chain problems ending. The way to reduce that demand also should be no surprise, though: Stop spending so much.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many businesses had to initially respond to it by closing their doors and/or reducing their workforce. As a nation, we didn’t want the coronavirus to tank us economically, so we ... overreacted. The federal government gave many of us multiple stimulus checks, boosted unemployment pay to the point where some made more to stay home than to work and provided even more money to families, businesses and governments through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
We wanted everything to go back to normal in an abnormal situation, so the government tried to firmly infuse the economy. What it actually did was give Americans money to spend while the supply wasn’t there, and while many were either choosing not to go back to work or only going back for more money, which increases costs.
The rescue plan has ended up being like throwing gold bars to a drowning man – the artificial economic boost has caused us to sink into inflation, and it continues to contribute to the problem with temporary “relief” that helps drive up demand.
The latest example of that for us here in White County might be the Beebe City Council deciding Monday to pave twice as many miles (3.78) this year as it normally does. The reason given by Mayor Mike Robertson for doing that at a cost of $671,157 is because the city is paying for it with ARPA funds.
It’s hard to blame city and county officials for seeing that federal funding as a boon that can help with costs and even allow them to do some things that they haven’t been able to do because of a lack of funds. But if every city chose to do double its normal paving project, then demand for paving supplies would go up and so would the price.
Searcy, for instance, is also planning to do a paving project as usual, but appears to be set to only spend what it normally does each year. However, with demand higher, it’s likely that Searcy will get less for its money. Now, it’s possible that paving prices have not changed as much as other costs, but that certainly doesn’t follow the pattern we’ve seen recently with city or county projects.
Take the Berryhill Park tennis/pickleball court project. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission recently decided to put another $1.197 million toward construction of the courts because the lowest base bid was double what was originally expected at $2.664 million.
Now, the bidders on that project might not be charging twice as much because they are greedy, but certainly those who have been charging more for the supplies would see no reason to start charging less if the demand remains high.
If the demand stays up, then the only way some economists see to bring inflation down is for the Federal Reserve to continue to raise interest rates to the point that it triggers layoffs and the fear of layoffs (which curbs spending) and makes taking out mortgage, auto and business loans unfeasible. The fear, of course, is that we will truly go into a recession if the Fed does that (if you don’t believe we’re already in one).
The way we stop inflation without the Fed having to hit us in the wallets while we’re already being punched by unprecedented prices is to simply stop spending on anything other than absolute needs, even if it’s money the federal government has thrown at us because of the pandemic. We can take the greed out of greedflation only when we refuse to pay the prices long enough to force them to fall.
