“Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.”
— 1 John 3:18
Some of us wanted Searcy officials to just give us a plan last year when they started trying to make the eight-year, 1-cent sales tax permanent. Now, we need to replace our desire to know the plan for using the tax with actions to shape the plan.
The city is asking for community input into the development of a 20-year master plan by engineering firm Crafton Tull. There are two surveys (one for walking/biking and one for parks) that popped up immediately for me on cityofsearcy.org for community members to fill out to help with prioritizing.
Mayor Kyle Osborne told us Thursday that the surveys aren’t just limited to Searcy residents (which the surveys confirm), so some of us who live out of town can participate in contributing to the vision for the city where we work.
In fact, I took the two surveys Friday morning and it took me less than 15 minutes total. The surveys want you to identify areas that you use in the two categories and how much you use them. Crafton Tull wants to know how you feel about the hiking/biking trails and parks, what you would like to see and what can be improved. They are not all-encompassing but it’s a good start.
Unfortunately, if you do not have or use internet or a computer, there is no paper option for filling out the survey. However, Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said some opportunities would be made available, such as using the computers at the library and maybe a table at Get Down Downtown, for those who do not have access from home. We will try to keep you updated on those opportunities before a public meeting is held Oct. 4 at the Carmichael Community Center.
City officials say that they want as many members of the community to participate as possible. “It’s super important,” Stafford said. “The direct feedback that Crafton Tull is using for their plan is based strictly on the surveys that they are going to publish.”
Osborne said, “This is Searcy’s future. We need as many folks to be involved in this project as we can get.”
The main reason I was not able to get behind making the 1-cent tax permanent at either special election last year was because the vision for using the tax or why it was permanently needed was never made clear to me. The eight-year tax passed in 2014 essentially had a blow-by-blow outline for how the money would be used while there was a lot of vagueness in what city officials had planned for the permanent tax. Even a 10-year layout would have given us an understanding of the vision.
Considering that it is costing the city $335,000 to have this 20-year plan developed, though, it’s understandable that the mayor didn’t want to invest that kind of money without knowing if the city would be getting any more money.
Searcy voters passed the tax anyway on the second go-round last November, so that’s all water under the bridge now. City officials want to move forward with a “road map,” and everyone needs to move forward with them.
That doesn’t mean that you are going to like everything that will be in the master plan. Not everyone liked everything that was in the eight-year plan. But it’s not my plan or your plan, it’s the community’s plan, and the community needs to speak out about it by giving as much input as possible on these surveys.
Some of us asked for a plan. Now, it’s time to take action to help develop it.
