“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
– Philippians 2:4
It’s easy to ignore strangers stranded on the side of the road these days.
With 97 percent of Americans having cellphones (including 85 percent with smartphones), according to the Pew Research Center, we can feel fairly confident that just about anyone can call for help, and we don’t have to possibly put ourselves in a dangerous situation. (Even two men my wife overheard the other day were lamenting the perils of being picked up as hitchhikers.)
However, we don’t need to just forget that some of the strangers we pass could really be in need of help.
My wife and I were driving home from Searcy on U.S. Highway 67/167 after worship service Sunday when we hit something unseen in the middle of the road while changing lanes. It punctured a tire and caused it to go flat fast. In order to not tear up the rim, I pulled over on the shoulder as quickly as I could.
We ended up about 100 yards away from a motorcyclist already parked on the shoulder. As we assessed the damage and started to get the spare out to change the tire, this slim, older man came sauntering up decked out in his biker gear. He asked if he could help and swiftly took over the whole operation, saying he didn’t want me to get my dress clothes dirty.
The man, who said his name was Lindall, told us he was on the side of the highway because he had run out of gas trying to make it to Beebe on fumes instead of stopping in Searcy (which sounds like something I would do, except in reverse because Searcy’s gas prices are usually much better).
Lindall said he was from Tennessee and was heading to Dardanelle to see his grandkids and sister. He didn’t know anyone nearby he could call and was trying to figure out his next move. Possibly his motivation for helping us was so we would help him. If so, it worked ... although we would have gotten gas for him even if he didn’t voluntarily become my tire-change guy.
It seems that Lindall has had some tragedy in his life the last few years. He said he had lost 22 people, including his wife and brother in the past two years. He didn’t seem down-and-out about it, but it was nice to be able to do something fairly small to make a big impact on his day.
We went home to get a gas can, filled it up as much as we could and took it back to him while he guarded his bike. It took about 40 to 50 minutes, and it didn’t appear that anyone else had stopped in the meantime to check on this stranded stranger.
It seemed to us that the meeting was providential, with it taking our tire being popped to push us to lend a hand to someone who needed one. Maybe there was more we were supposed to accomplish than that, though, which is partially why I’m writing about this encounter.
It can be very easy for us to assume that everything’s OK or will turn out OK and not get involved. I am not encouraging you to stop and help strangers on the side of the road, but I believe we can be of more assistance to each other than we are.
I contacted White County Sheriff Phillip Miller to ask him the best way for us to try to help when we see someone stuck on the shoulder. He recommended calling 911 “due to the fact that the 911 operator can determine the location of the caller through the enhanced 911 system that we have.”
“The 911 operator will do two things: notify the closest deputy available and contact the Arkansas State Police for them to notify their closest trooper,” Miller said.
I didn’t want to tell you to call 911 without asking him if that was how it should be handled because I didn’t want to create extra work or calls for our law enforcement if there was a different way it needed to be done. Miller’s response: “Our deputies are on duty 24 hours a days, so calling us to assist is not an inconvenience – it’s just our job to do!”
He said the county’s 24-hour dispatch also could be called at (501) 279-6241. And if you haven’t already, you probably should add that number to your contact list.
Since all but 3 percent of us have cellphones and use them for just about everything we can think of, it really shouldn’t even be an inconvenience for us to alert someone whose job it is to help others when we see a marooned motorist.
If it had not been for a blown tire, we would have ignored Lindall maybe without much of a thought or possibly thinking he had just stopped to take a break since he wasn’t acting like he was in distress. It would have been real easy to do, but not the best thing to do.
