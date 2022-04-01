“My brothers, show no partiality as you hold the faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory.”
— James 2:1
If your email is anything like mine at work, you’ve probably been receiving a ton of political solicitations lately.
And it’s possible most of the begging for support is coming from the Democrats. If it hasn’t been for you, that really makes me wonder if it’s a sad commentary on the state of journalism that it’s assumed by the Democratic Party that journalists are liberal-leaning.
It isn’t sad if journalists choose to support Democrats because that’s their prerogative. What’s sad is news sources being perceived as leaning one way or the other.
In this industry, it’s very important to be seen as unbiased. Although those of us who write opinion pieces give away our beliefs, news articles should come off as neutral. We should not be on anybody’s side or interested in pushing anyone’s agenda, we should just want to present the news, and hopefully the truth.
This week, I was asked by a reader if I would be endorsing any of the candidates in the races for White County judge, sheriff or circuit clerk. My response was that I decided when I became editor that I would not do that.
My primary reason for that decision is if I backed one candidate then everything we published about that candidate or the other candidates for the position would be tainted. Some candidates have more to say than others when we interview them, but if that candidate’s article was longer than the others’ ... well, that would be seen as bias.
Obviously, I will choose who I want to vote for in May, but I don’t think it is prudent to share who that will be. And it will not influence our coverage because frankly, I won’t completely make up my mind until we’ve published every article we’re going to publish about the candidates.
I also think it isn’t wise to unnecessarily create an adversarial relationship with one of the public officials we might be covering if I publicly support that person’s opponent. I probably do enough agitating by not agreeing in this space with some of our elected leaders’ decisions. I prefer to be on friendly terms as much as possible, without compromising the truth, of course.
All we want to do when it comes to politics, or anything else we cover for that matter, is present you with the information you need to make up your own minds. Sometimes we’re more successful at that than at other times, but it’s always the goal.
That news media is seen as leaning left, even by the political parties themselves, makes achieving that goal harder to do, especially since conservatives already are less trusting of journalists than liberals. (A Gallup poll last year showed that only 11 percent of Republicans have a great deal or fair amount of trust in media, while 68 percent of Democrats said they do.)
The political lens you look at coverage through is often going to determine whether you view what’s written as liberal or conservative, as true or untrue, even if it is neutral. If the inclination of most conservatives is to not trust the press, then those who lean that way are likely to look at what’s presented with a more wary eye, refusing to believe it if it doesn’t jibe with their sensibilities.
The political propaganda proliferating my inbox tells me that Democrats certainly feel a lot more sure that media is on their side than Republicans do, and perhaps too many journalists have either made it clear in their news coverage or actions that they are.
That’s certainly not how it is supposed to be. The news needs to just be the news, with no party politics attached. It’s too much to hope that everyone will see this newspaper as neutral in an environment where media is viewed a liberally skewed, but could the Democrats at least stop emailing me so much?
