“Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.”
— 1 Timothy 4:12
This could be the dawn of a new era in Searcy government, not just a new term.
The city’s new mayor, Mat Faulkner, is only 43 years old. That’s not quite as young as Earle’s new 18-year-old mayor, Jaylen Smith, but it does mean that Faulkner could be Searcy’s CEO for at least the next couple of decades. The city is having a 20-year master plan developed, and Faulkner could realistically be in charge for all of it.
Of course that depends on several things. It’s possible that he could end up just being a one-term mayor like his predecessor.
Being responsible for 200-plus employees, a several-million-dollar budget, tons of city streets and drainage and the welfare of nearly 24,000 residents can be a heavy burden. It demands a lot of you and takes a lot out of you. He might decide after four years that being mayor is not worth the long hours and effort you have to put into it ... at least to be a good mayor.
His ambitions also might be bigger than being mayor. Even if he isn’t right now, he could eventually set his sights on a higher political office, like governor or congressman. Or his family may eventually want to move.
Then, there’s the biggest challenge, making everyone happy enough to reelect you. Obviously, no one can make everyone happy. Some are pretty much dissatisfied with everything and some will disagree with practically every move the city makes.
You are simply not going to win with everyone, and you have to be able to accept that and do what you believe is best for the city as a whole. And the mayor can’t do that alone. He has to have the backing of the City Council in order to accomplish goals.
There will probably be some missteps along the way or things that deserve to be questioned because none of us is perfect. For example, I questioned the wisdom of starting this mayor out at the pay level Mayor Kyle Osborne was set to receive this year after four years in office. That’s not on the mayor, though. That’s a council decision.
The council approved pay increases in October that would have put Osborne’s salary at $95,000, so that becomes the starting salary for Faulkner after the council passed a budget appropriation Sunday. That seemed like a high starting point to me, especially in light of the fact that the new White County judge, Lisa Brown, didn’t start out this year at her predecessor’s pay level of $88,839.92. Her salary reverted to a base pay of $80,103.92 (minus the step raises Michael Lincoln had received).
I asked a councilman why Faulkner should start out at the same level as Osborne with a raise and was told that the increase was viewed as a cost-of-living adjustment, so the COLA is passed on to whoever is in the position instead of being an earned increase.
I have some problems with that answer, primarily because the necessity of a COLA depends on what you were previously making. For instance, if you are coming from an $80,000-a-year job, then do you really need a bump to $95,000 a year as a COLA? (Now, I don’t know what Faulkner was making yearly in his private business, so $95,000 could actually be a step down.)
To be fair about it, though, I had staff writer Greg Geary check with Arkansas cities similar to Searcy’s size (populations from 20,000 to 30,000) to see what they are paying their mayors. And what we found out is my belief that Searcy is paying too much was absolutely wrong by comparison.
There are nine cities in that population range, and four of them pay their mayors (some new, some not) more than $104,000 per year. The one that pays $104,000 also has a vehicle allowance of $6,000, so the lowest of that group is actually another city’s $109,000. Another city that pays its mayor less than Faulkner is getting also gives a vehicle allowance, so its total ends up right under $100,000.
So that’s five out of nine that were higher than Searcy is paying. Then, there’s Texarkana, which we just got numbers back on Thursday after our article was published that morning. It has a city manager form of government and pays that position $137,945.60.
That leaves three out of nine paying less than Searcy. So I guess it was just the miser in me that thought the city was being excessive. That miser, of course, thinks several of those cities are being excessive, but that’s the going rate, so it shouldn’t be held against the council or Faulkner.
Some things will be held against him, of course, whether fair or unfair, and Faulkner could do things that cause voters to turn against him or could choose to eventually leave on his own. If he does a good job. though, and wants to stay, Searcy could be in for an era of his leadership and not just the short term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.