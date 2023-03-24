“You shall serve the Lord your God, and he will bless your bread and your water, and I will take sickness away from among you.”
— Exodus 23:25
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine quit collecting data on COVID-19 on March 10, so it seems like a good time for us to bow out of running weekly statistics on the coronavirus, especially with active cases routinely under 100 in White County.
We’ll still be trying to keep an eye on COVID, especially since the Arkansas Department of Health appears to still be compiling numbers. (On Thursday, there had been 1,008,303 total known cases in Arkansas, including 27,147 in White County; were 2,345 active cases, including 58 in the county; and had been 13,062 deaths, including 342 in the county.)
In a World Health Organization report viewed Thursday morning, there had been nearly 34,000 new cases globally over a 24-hour period. So if there is a surge in our country, state and county, we’ll go back to presenting the statistics. We don’t want to just ignore something that is considered responsible for nearly 7 million deaths around the world and that health officials can’t promise us won’t have future outbreaks.
Along with easing back on COVID, we’re doing the same with state influenza stats, even though the Department of Health is still issuing weekly reports. Lab-confirmed cases of the flu have plummeted from their peak (and were at 11 last week), while hospital admissions and confirmed deaths (now averaging about one a week) are also down.
It’s hard for me to make a case for running the flu numbers when the active cases and deaths are lower than the COVID numbers. So we’ll move on from both for now. The next flu season when the numbers pick back up, we may start running them again because it is important that we’re aware when these contagious sicknesses are spreading quickly so we can take precautions.
What we’d like to know from you is what other numbers or information you’d like for us to run in place of those two boxes.
We want to keep the aesthetic of our front page the same, so for now, we’re running the next day’s weather forecast there. That’s not bad information to have, but it seems like you can get it anywhere: on your phones, your computers, your televisions.
Of course, people love to discuss the weather, so maybe having another forecast to compare to others and complain about when it is wrong isn’t a bad thing. (We were running the weather inside the paper already, and the rest of the forecast will continue to run inside when we have space for it.)
One thing we don’t want to do is run something on the front that is static. For example, we could publish contact information for city, state and national officials. However, after it ran a couple of times, it would be something that gets ignored because it doesn’t change.
Some of you may have been ignoring the COVID and flu stats as well, but that’s not because they didn’t change. We made the effort to try to keep you up to date about those two viruses so that you could make informed decisions about your risk levels.
We know that the coronavirus has been the subject of all kinds of controversies in our country, becoming almost more of a political issue than a health one, but our only purpose in publishing the stats was to try to help everyone stay safe.
It seems like we’ve reached a point where that is no longer a major concern (and hopefully, it stays that way). And with Johns Hopkins deciding its time to stand down on the stats it has been compiling for three years, so have we.
