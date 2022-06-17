“Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.”
– Ephesians 4:28
Sometimes saying you’re sorry is just not enough. However, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be forgiven or given a second chance.
Judsonia Water Superintendent Justin Jones stole a couple thousand dollars from the water department by removing service (late) fees that had been charged to his account since October 2015. There’s no reason to sugarcoat that, which Jones did in his apology to the water board Monday night, calling it “poor judgment” and saying it wasn’t done with “malice intent.” Those things may be true, but it is still theft.
A long, long time ago, when I worked as a pizza delivery driver, we were given coupons to hand out to the customers when we took them pizzas. What we found, though, is that we could take extra coupons (as many as we could get our hands on), turn them in when we got back and make extra money. We justified it by saying that was part of our tips or that since the customer could have used a coupon, it was OK for us to do it.
It’s no different by the way than buying a newspaper from one of our racks and taking a bunch, or taking a company’s office supplies without permission for personal use.
Our reasons for using the coupons, no matter how sound or mostly weak they were, did not change the fact that we were stealing, which is something I still regret to this day. But I have fully owned up to the fact that what I did was theft and not made excuses to myself or others for it. (I admit that I never made reparations, but I’m not even sure how much it would have been.)
Jones needs to make sure he does the same. He’s been allowed to keep his job because essentially water board President Mitchell Spurlock said it would be hard to find a qualified replacement. Now, he needs to show that he’s worthy of that opportunity by first acknowledging that his theft wasn’t just a mistake he made, it was a deliberate choice he made.
Jones may look at what he did and not see it as being the same as then-Southeast White County Water Association Manager Diana Woodle taking more than $360,000 between 2011 and 2016 from that public utility (most of which she never had to pay back) or the more than $147,000 taken by then-Bald Knob Water Department clerk Linda Jinks. (What is it with water department thefts in this county?) Both of those embezzlements landed the perpetrators in jail, at least briefly.
Jones robbed his company of $2,355.11 even though he didn’t physically take any money. He may have just voided his late fees instead of paying them like the other water customers have to do, but he could have easily ended up facing criminal charges for that, just like Woodle and Jinks did.
Instead, he’s gotten this second chance after what he owed was paid and he made his apologies. However, that opportunity shouldn’t come without conditions just because he was forgiven.
Spurlock already has told Jones to stay away from the department’s records. Bookkeeping’s not his job, Spurlock said. He is the manual labor for the department, and his second chance would be “null and void” if there was “another strike of any kind.” However, Spurlock also told the Judsonia City Council that a passcode could not be put on the bookkeeping system, meaning Jones can’t be actually locked out.
Some on the council called for tighter accounting in the water department, especially since the thefts had been going on for years before whistleblower Austin Moody, who also works for the department, decided enough was enough and came to The Daily Citizen to go public with the information, for which he should be lauded.
The board absolutely needs to consider implementing whatever restrictions it can to keep anyone from being able to access the records except maybe a very limited few given that responsibility and authorization.
If it isn’t already planning to do this, the water board also needs to have all of the department’s financial records since Jones was hired reviewed by an independent accountant/auditor. It may be that Jones only removed his service fees, or maybe he did the same for others, or maybe there’s even more to it.
When Woodle’s thefts were first discovered in 2016, they involved nearly $50,000 in fraudulent credit card purchases. It took an investigation by the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Legislative Audit to find that she had taken more than seven times that amount through salary overpayments and medical reimbursements.
Maybe the only theft that Jones has committed is wiping out his own fees, but the board owes it to its customers, especially after raising rates last year, to make sure of that.
Jones may have apologized, but that doesn’t mean the board should just take him at his word. Forgiveness and second chances can be freely given, but trust has to be earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.