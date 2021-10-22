“Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.”
— Proverbs 11:14
A couple of things need to be clarified about an article we ran in April that showed the city of Searcy had spent about half of the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax on recurring needs, indicating it needed around a half-cent permanent tax to address ongoing expenses.
First, the roughly $3.3-million-a-year determination was calculated by staff writer Greg Geary and myself based completely off the eight-year plan and expenditures from it through March 25. We did receive some help from Councilman Mike Chalenburg, who has kept track of the plan, and City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris in figuring out what to consider a recurring expense, rather than a one-time cost.
However, what we didn’t receive was input from Mayor Kyle Osborne on what the city felt were recurring expenses for making the 1-cent tax permanent. The mayor had been saying that the city needed $6.5 million a year to maintain city services. In response, a focus group he formed had been asking him how much of that need was actually recurring expenses, but the question had gone unanswered.
So we attempted to answer it, calculating that around $23 million of the $39.4 million that had been spent qualified as recurring costs. And we felt that we were being generous with what we considered recurring costs since, for example, we were told that road and drainage projects in the eight-year plan were essentially one-and-done expenses.
However, (and this is the second point) we had to use the eight-year plan and expenditures because the city had not yet laid out a plan for the roughly $6.5 million a year a permanent 1-cent tax would net, if voters approve it Nov. 9. Without a plan, all we had to go on was what had been done, not what might be done.
A good example of this is that the eight-year plan had very little money targeted toward economic development. It was just one of several things mentioned under the umbrella of the Reserve and Opportunity Fund. And the expenditures through March showed only a one-time expense of $180,000 that would clearly be considered economic development. If you throw downtown beautification/Holiday of Lights into that category, then it increases to $1,230,699.77 across essentially the first seven years of the plan.
The “master plan” for the permanent 1-percent need that has been released by the city since our April article has $500,000 yearly going toward economic development. So if you agree that economic development is a yearly need that should be included, that alone would push the recurring needs to $3.8 million per year. (We will publish an article next week showing why the mayor says economic development should be a yearly expense for the city.)
There are several areas like that in the city’s plan for the permanent tax that don’t align with what was allotted and spent in the eight-year plan. Some of that can be chalked up to costs naturally being higher than they were when the temporary tax was passed in 2014. It will be up to Searcy voters to determine if they consider the rest to be legitimate expenses or excess/government overreach.
For example, there’s something I wanted to mentioned from meeting with Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford last week for the purpose of full disclosure. The city’s plan lists the limb and leaf pickup boom trucks as having a lifespan of six years (with an annual replacement cost of $123,000). However, Rutherford said that while his department has some old boom trucks that it absolutely needs to replace, it does not need to rotate out those trucks every six years. Unlike the trash trucks, they can hold up well longer than that.
Rutherford also mentioned, though, that the city’s mulch grinder is getting old and will have to be replaced sooner rather than later. That expense will likely be $1 million or more while the plan has only $45,000 per year earmarked for annual maintenance of the grinder.
So some of the costs balance out. And while they might be more than what could be considered recurring in the eight-year plan, it does not necessarily mean our assessment of those expenditures taking only a half-cent tax trumps what the city has since said that it needs. We just used what we had available to go by at that time.
