“... The Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox when it treads out the grain,’ and, ‘The laborer deserves his wages.’”
— 1 Timothy 5:18
It isn’t as bad as it first seemed, but the pay in Searcy for beginning firefighters and police officers still has to be considered far too low.
It’s hard to believe the city’s firefighters start off at $11 an hour, which is now minimum wage in the state and much lower (at first glance) than the still-too-little $17.31 that the city’s police new hires receive.
Of course, after Fire Chief Brian Dunavan and Police Chief Steve Hernandez spoke to the City Council about those low wages, Human Resources Director Kim Gordon showed us the reason for the disparity: The firefighters received 12 hours of overtime every other pay period while the police officers only get comp time, so both’s yearly pay works out to $32,000 to $33,000 a year.
The city also pays nearly $5,000 in health insurance for each employee, including dental and vision, and spends more than $1 million a year on LOPFI (Local Police and Fire Retirement System) benefits – at a rate of “38.77 percent of gross wages for all firefighters” and “31.6 percent of gross wages for all law enforcement officers,” Gordon said. In addition, beginning firefighters and police officers receive 120 hours of paid vacation.
Despite the benefits package, though, it’s hard to say that take-home pay that practically forces you to work a second job (unless another family member also works) is adequate for those who risk their lives in service of the city’s residents. That especially rings true because of the minimum wage increase and some non-dangerous jobs starting employees off closer to what the beginning officers are making.
That’s one of the problems with minimum wage hikes: Not all of us get our pay equally increased, so we become underpaid in comparison. Also, the cost of living goes up gradually with the hourly wage because businesses have to figure out ways to absorb the increases, such as reducing employees or benefits and at least gradually charging more for goods and services. So those who don’t get equitable raises when the minimum goes up just end up making less.
(That is why the plan to up taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better,” 3.5 trillion “infrastructure” package will affect the unwealthy’s wallets the most, because the cost gets passed on to those lower down the chain in one way or another. But maybe that’s a column for another day.)
Still, even if you were against the state’s wage hike and any future ones, it happened, and all we can deal with are the consequences of it. No matter what your employer pays you, you are the employer of these underpaid firefighters and police officers as a resident of this city, and it’s up to you to do something about their too-low pay.
That doesn’t necessarily mean you as a voter have to make the temporary one-cent sales tax permanent in the special election Nov. 9. But it does mean that something has to change if you don’t OK the extension of the eight-year tax. Either some expenditure has to be cut so more money can go to the lowest-paid firefighters/officers or maybe a compromise is reached on a lesser tax amount or sunsetting tax that would fund an increase.
In today’s pay environment, the yearly minimum for those dangerous jobs needs to conservatively be at least $40,000. And that has to be the priority with any money that is given to the city. If there are officers/firefighters making more than that, nothing extra should go to them until those lower-paying positions reach that mark.
That’s a hard thing to accept because everyone wants to receive an equal pay increase, but this isn’t about making the “rich” richer; it’s about making it closer to worthwhile paywise for those willing to risk their lives rather than working in a retail store.
Sometimes those of us who are making even just a little more have to sacrifice for those who work with us who are not making nearly enough to live on (sometimes only asking for, and receiving, a raise one time in seven years in order to get your staff’s wages up.)
And don’t think that $40,000 is a great yearly amount. It’s just at least more reasonable than the current pay. It won’t necessarily keep the city’s first responders from having to work a second job if they have a family. Livingwage.mit.edu shows that a single-income family in Arkansas with one child needs to make about $58,000 before taxes.
That’s a far cry from what some of Searcy’s firefighters and police officers are getting. The city’s benefits may make that easier to swallow, but they don’t make it right.
