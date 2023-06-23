“Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceit.”
– Psalm 34:13
Social media serves its purposes, but it’s not for me personally.
We use it as a newspaper, of course, as a way to promote our stories and the paper and try to get subscribers, if only for one day ($1). Most of our 15,000-plus Facebook followers are fine just reading the headlines, though, instead of clicking on the links, and some wonder out loud why they can’t just read our stories for free. (As soon as we’re able to get whatever we want for free from any business in town, we’ll start offering our product complimentary. Until then, we’ve got bills and employees to pay.)
It is my policy that even though we link our stories, we do not generally respond to comments on those stories, even those saying our articles should be free or criticizing our newspaper. The reason for that is nothing good usually comes from replying to the type of insults, bullying and disinformation that is prevalent on social media.
I truly believe one of the reasons that there is so much dissent and unrest in our country right now is because everyone can say whatever they want however they want on the internet and find plenty of support for their position (or get disinformation shared rapidly).
Think about it: Before the founding of Facebook in 2004, if individuals were disgruntled about something, they generally had to keep it to themselves (which was sometimes detrimental to them and others) or share it with a group of local friends/cohorts. Sure, we still had organized protests, gatherings and other ways of connecting outside our neighborhood, but we didn’t have these large social media groups and sites that can be used to foment a mob of more than 2,000 into something like storming the U.S. Capitol.
Social media gives our worst aspects a place to fester. Again, it has its good uses (and I make use of them some through the paper’s account or family and co-workers), but the unchecked “facts” and pettiness outweighs that good for me. I will admit I am a member of a Dallas Cowboys message board, but sometimes I even want to quit that due to the inane arguments and name-calling.
(Yes, I do know that I can have private pages and limit my friends or even “unfriend” any troublemakers. It just really isn’t my thing because what I generally see with social media, I’m not that interested in supporting.)
Case in point (and the reason for this column) is a post staff writer Greg Geary shared with me concerning a story we published earlier this month about Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew pleading guilty in White County District Court-Searcy Division to passing a school bus and having to pay a $750 fine.
The person wrote in the post that Greg is “good friends with Mayor Mike Robertson” (which isn’t true, but we do try not to have an adversarial relationship with those we cover unless necessary in order to tell the truth) and “it’s pretty obvious his bias for Mayor Mike and the Government and not what’s the truth.” He based that reputation slam on something we left out of that story that I’ll get back to in a minute.
First of all, one of the most important things to me as a journalist is being unbiased. I always want us to approach every news story with fairness and objectivity. So a misinformed comment put out there for everyone to see really irks me. (Not to say that there are not biased reporters out there, but a survey conducted last year by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago shows that distrust of the media, science, medicine and even religion are all growing disproportionately.)
After we learned that Ballew pleaded guilty, we sought and got comment from him and Robertson because we felt as public servants they needed to answer to their bosses (the taxpayers) for his actions.
One of the things I was most interested in finding out is why Ballew despite publicly admitting his guilt pleaded not guilty in his initial court appearance. If he acknowledged that he did it, why drag it out?
The reason he gave was because he felt the case needed to be moved from the Beebe Division court to avoid the perception of a conflict. (Robertson gave a similar reason.)
Frankly, that seemed like a weak excuse to me, especially since he also pleaded not guilty in his initial appearance in Searcy Division court before finally accepting responsibility in court for the misdemeanor violation May 30. But it isn’t the paper’s role in a news story to add an opinion about what was said. It’s our duty to present that information and let you as readers decide how you feel about it.
My opinion, which can be shared here, is if you know you are guilty, then plead guilty and stop tying up the court system and costing the taxpayers more money. But we wanted Ballew to explain his reasoning for a news article, and that’s what he did and what we laid out. We don’t determine what those we interview say or how they say it.
That brings me back to the primary reason it was claimed that our reporting was biased. It was because we “specifically left out Wayne Ballew cussing out a Beebe Police Department officer.”
We did include a quote from Ballew where he said an expletive when the officer who pulled him over, Andrew Napolitano, approached him, but we didn’t repeat in this story all of the interaction from the body cam footage that we published in an earlier story. Regurgitating it simply was not needed to tell this story.
In the initial story we published in February, we wrote that there was a point in the footage (which is still available to watch on our website under multimedia) where it was hard to understand a couple of words that Ballew said before he added, “I know why you pulled me over.” It sounds like he may have used another expletive, but Greg and I were not absolutely sure, so we didn’t want to put words in his mouth. (Anyway, I’d consider it far from “cussing out,” and as we wrote, our observance was that the exchange seemed cordial overall.)
Unlike many who use social media, we do not make assumptions, such as about what Ballew said, or push agendas when publishing news articles. It’s easy to smear names or reputations when you can post whatever you want without any real consequences, and that’s why social media is not for me personally.
