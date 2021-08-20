“With upright heart he shepherded them and guided them with his skillful hand.”
— Psalm 78:72
White County Judge Michael Lincoln was one of the first public officials I was introduced to when I became editor here in 2014.
Lincoln, who announced Tuesday night that he isn’t running next year for an eighth term in office, seemed pretty affable when I first met him, quick with a smile or a hearty laugh. However, it also didn’t take long to see that he has strong-held convictions and isn’t afraid to stand by them even when his beliefs may be divisive or not politically correct.
Thankfully, one of those convictions is that government officials need to be transparent/accountable. There is no telling how many times he has told me that information on a county decision is public record when he has been accused of something shady.
That doesn’t mean that I believe Lincoln has always told me everything that takes place behind the scenes, but whenever I’ve asked him a question, even a controversial one, he has never shied away from answering it.
That’s a sign of a good public leader (not necessarily a good politician). Instead of dodging questions that his constituents want answered or avoiding the media like some politicians do when there’s no easy answer, Lincoln unabashedly embraces what he believes, even stubbornly so at times.
That, of course, has made him unpopular with some during his 15 years in office. Maybe they prefer a government leader who tells them what they want to hear instead of what he feels is right. (An editorial in this paper in 2012 accused him of having a “forceful demeanor” and “quick temper,” holding grudges against his enemies, but I have not really seen that on display. He did acknowledge in that 2012 editorial that he “should try to address my enemies differently” than he had been, so maybe he changed before I got here.)
Some also don’t like him because they believe he grants favors or makes deals under the table, but we’ve never been able to find any evidence of anything underhanded or been provided with such information that has been verifiable. Some even seem to hold it against him that he had a stroke in 2010 and doesn’t drive himself around at work because of its effects, as if being behind the wheel of a county vehicle is a prerequisite for doing his job.
Despite some disdaining him (which is going to happen with any public official since none are perfect or able to make everyone happy) for those and other reasons, the majority of White County voters have shown over the years that they prefer him to those who have sought to supplant him, to the point that no one even bothered to challenge him in 2018 even though the Legislature had changed the term from two years to four years.
That doesn’t mean that all of us who think he’s done a good job overall as judge have always agreed with every comment or decision that he’s made. I have written columns disagreeing with him, and true to himself, Lincoln has not hesitated to contact me when he’s disagreed with one of my columns or felt I was using faulty information. (Full disclosure: I have sent him some columns in the past ahead of publication just to have him check if my facts were correct.)
That’s another sign of a good public leader, being able to disagree without dislike. Despite what the 2012 editorial said, Lincoln has never made his disputes with my opinion personal. And I know others who have complained to him about something he said or did who have said the same thing. Again, he takes a firm stance and defends it, but that’s different than becoming belligerent and treating different outlooks like enemy fire.
A good public leader has to be able to withstand criticism without taking it too personally or lashing out against the critic. This is what I’ve experienced with Lincoln, although some may take a simple lack of agreement as an angry outburst.
Maybe your experience has been different than that (or maybe you were the one lashing out), but even if that’s the case, it’s hard to look at what Lincoln has accomplished while in office and say he isn’t going to leave the county in better shape than it was in when he first took office in 2007. He said that that has been his goal, another sign of a good public leader.
We should hope when we’re introduced to our next county judge that whether that person’s affable, stubborn, opinionated, or all those things and more, he or she proves to be as good of a public leader as Lincoln has been.
