‘Now therefore, come make a bargain with my master the king of Assyria, and I will give you two thousand horses, if you are able on your part to set riders on them.”
— Isaiah 36:8
It might seem like the Searcy public library costs are stacking up for the city, especially in light of Tuesday’s decision by the City Council to provide another $500,000 to the renovation effort. However, city officials have really been shopping in the bargain bin.
It started with the decision in 2020 to purchase the recently closed, two-story Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive and turn it into the new library, with the city putting up half the cost ($850,000) and the library contributing the other half. It was determined that floodproofing the building also would be necessary, with the city again contributing half the cost (around $87,000 at the time).
Another $1 million for the renovation was requested from the city and approved by the council last December. Then, the council was asked for $866,000 last week, but decided to not fund all of that request.
So, if you’re keeping score at home, that’s less than $2.5 million total (if my math is right, which is spotty at best). If you want to throw in the taxpayer money the White County Quorum Court contributed, bump it up to $3.2 million.
That’s definitely not bad when compared to the $13 million new facility the Searcy library board wanted to build in 2017. Voters determined then that passing a 3-mill real and personal property tax increase to pay for the two-story, $35,000-$40,000-square foot dream was too much to ask.
For a more up-to-date comparison, the new 33,000-square foot library looks like it is going to cost a total of around $8 million, while the projected price given earlier this month to build a new 33,450-square foot circuit courts building on Benton Street was $13.6 million.
Of course, the difference in cost can be attributed to the fact that the Searcy Athletic Club building is already 32 years old. But taxpayers being out around a quarter of what they were asked to pay to build a library seems like a pretty good deal, especially considering the library the city is replacing on Pleasure Avenue has been there since 1966 and has only 9,000 square feet.
When you take into account other sources of funding being used, taxpayers might be contributing more than a quarter of the total, but with nearly half of the money being provided by donations, it’s still a bargain. In fact, as much as city officials are usually chided in this space about taxpayer money, it would not have been outlandish for the city to provide the entire $866,000 asked for July 6 to wrap up the fundraising.
Instead, the council’s decision to be more frugal than it could have been in that instance turned into a nice bookend for the effort. Businessman Larry Crain kicked off the fundraising by providing $2 million last year in honor of his late wife and the Crain family kicked in the final $386,136 (announced at Tuesday’s council meeting). Now, it appears that the library will be named in honor of both Janett, who died in 2018, and Larry Sr., who died in April.
A couple of council members lamented the lack of more donors for the renovation project, and maybe that’s fair since the Crains provided the majority of the private funding. But it seems like the hard work by the library board, fundraising chairperson Jan Smith, White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino and multiple volunteers has paid off in a good mix of public and private support.
That mix, and efforts to find a reasonable solution to the need for a new library after voters balked, has given the city, even with its latest contribution, the opportunity to unearth a gem in the bargain bin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.