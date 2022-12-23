”It [love] does not act disgracefully, it does not seek its own benefit; it is not provoked, does not keep an account of a wrong suffered.”
— 1 Corinthians 13:5
There’s been a social reckoning over the past few years concerning pop culture, but one off-the-grid icon has escaped up the chimney unscathed.
“Gone With the Wind” was gone for a while because of its unrealistic and sanitized depiction of slavery (and only came back with commentary making sure we understood how wrong it was). “Dumbo” was one of the elephants in the room for Disney for its “outdated cultural depictions” (but at least the House of Mouse just labeled it as such instead of feeling the need to endlessly lecture us about it or make the children’s movie with a heart unavailable to more than just younger children who don’t have a clue about racial insensitivity).
Musical acts, such as Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks, shortened their names due to criticism over what those names historically represent to some, even if they didn’t represent those things to the bands.
We even lost French skunk and stinky scoundrel Pepe Le Pew to cancel culture after he was blasted by a New York Times columnist for “normalizing rape culture.” And the social (media) shaming also has extended to songs such as the Police’s stalker hit, “Every Breath You Take,” (deservedly so, mind you) and the 1944 Christmas standard, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” particularly the line, “Say, what’s in this drink?,” a common joke of that time period.
That brings us back to the one and only Santa Claus, the most well-known fake person in the world. Santa’s role in Christmas has perplexed me for years. Here is this made-up character that we try to convince our children is real until they grow up and figure out he’s a fake, a sham, a charlatan. Then, we tell them it was all a game and harmless fun, passing on the duplicitous tradition. (We can claim it’s make-believe, but with make-believe, both parties have to know it’s not real. If only one party knows, then it is just a lie.)
His look, at least the American version plastered pretty much anywhere you turn, was fashioned from Clement Clarke Moore’s 1822 poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and an 1881 drawing by political cartoonist Thomas Nash. But it was popularized by Coca-Cola advertising. (Yes, our Santa was a corporate shill.)
However, even though that Santa is completely fictitious, he was at least based on an actual person, a kind and generous third-century monk named St. Nicholas. And he was written about in Moore’s poem, penned for his daughters and originally titled, “An Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas,” in mostly flattering terms (although some may take offense now that he was dressed “all in fur”).
That Santa didn’t have to worry about being canceled over anything other than maybe some of his physical attributes (which can be enough in a hypersensitive society). But what Santa has become over the years is closer to the words in Sting’s 1983 song: “Every breath you take, every move you make, I’ll be watching you.”
Isn’t that the message we get from 1934’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”? “You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. ... He’s making a list. He’s checking it twice. He’s going to find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Claus is coming to town. He sees you when you’re sleeping. And he knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.”
This is the same Santa who kissed Mommy under the mistletoe and callously ran over Grandma. Seems pretty shady for a guy who can get into your house without a key and can be anywhere in a matter of seconds thanks to his magical flying/time-warping reindeer (possibly the subject of a future Christmas column on animal cruelty).
As Ray Stevens summed it up in his 1962 classic, “Santy Claus is watching you. (He’s everywhere! He’s everywhere!).” And many parents rely on that to squeeze some good behavior out of their kids during the holiday break with the threat that they may get fewer presents or a lump of environmentally unfriendly coal in their stocking.
So when are we going to hold him accountable, along with his nefarious underling, Elf on the Shelf, for spying on us more than the National Security Agency or Twitter? When are we going to finally say, “That behavior is unacceptable, old man.” (Whoops, can’t say old man. That should be gerontologically advanced person of the male persuasion.)
Social reckoning tells us we need to put Santa on the shelf. (No, not the same one as the elf.) We need to replace him with a gender-neutral, nonjudgmental, multiracial they or them who just tells us that we’re all alright and brings everyone a trophy. Or maybe we just need to stop being so easily offended that we want to cancel anything from a different (but far from perfect) era that doesn’t fit today’s standards and focus more on true societal concerns ... such as Frosty the Snowman’s effect on climate change.
