”We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.”
– 2 Corinthians 4:8-9
State Rep. Jim Wooten saw God’s hand in last week’s tornado destruction.
No, the Beebe Republican didn’t say at Monday’s legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce that God caused the deadly storms that killed four in Wynne, another in Little Rock and at least 25 out of state. He didn’t say the Creator purposed for those people to die. (Another five died Wednesday morning when a tornado hit southeastern Missouri, and a total of 65-plus have been killed in severe storms over the last two weeks, according to The Associated Press.)
Sometimes there seems to be a need to try to explain why diseases, disasters or deaths happen or to blame God for them, but the Bible tells us that “time and chance happen” to all of us. A nicer way that is put in the New Testament is that rain, which is a blessing, falls “on the just and unjust.”
Scripture doesn’t show us how to avoid time and chance, even if their effects can be mitigated through prayer. Christians get cancer. Christians have financial struggles. Christians lose their homes and lives to tornadoes. Scripture shows us how we are supposed to react to those challenges and others in our lives and even the blessings that are heaped on us minute by minute.
Wooten said he was having flashbacks to the 1999 tornado that hit Beebe last weekend when the Little Rock, Jacksonville and Wynne areas were struck. “Personally, I lost everything I had [in 1999] and the Beebe area was just crushed. I really sympathize with the people of Little Rock and Wynne. ... I know what they’re going through; some of you do, too.”
Wooten said he started to get really concerned March 31 when a tornado was in the Jacksonville area. He said he stood on his front porch, saw it come through east of Cabot and then heard that it hit parts of Mount Tabor and the surrounding area. “A lot of that area, Butlerville and all through there, is in my district.”
Wooten said he went out “right afterwards” to check on some residents and about a half-mile down Arkansas Highway 321, he saw around 10 people standing in the middle of a county road. “And I could see all the buildings were destroyed and everything. So I backed up and drove in there, and they were all fine. Nobody was hurt. It was only farm buildings that were damaged.”
However while he was there, he was trying to back up to turn around but couldn’t, so he drove on to another road to turn around before deciding to take that road instead.
“I went about a half-mile and there were people standing out in the road, and it was just amazing,” Wooten said. “They were fine. Their homes were not damaged, but they had a wire arcing in their backyard that had been blown down. The man across the street was on oxygen and the power was off, and it wasn’t going to take long before he really had a problem.”
Wooten said he was going to contact First Electric Cooperative when he got back in his vehicle, but Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew was on the phone calling concerning Mount Tabor. He asked Ballew to call First Electric “and they got out there and took care of it.”
“That’s just God’s hand moving,” Wooten said. “When you, you know, come right upon two situations like that ... then make the turn to turn around and then for some reason – I know what the reason was – God just said, ‘Drive on down that road.’ It’s amazing, even in the midst of all that ... his hand’s moving.”
I try to not write too often (other than including a scripture) in this column about faith, because not everyone has it, at least not in God. But I do think that it’s important to understand that many of us who do don’t think we are immune to time and chance.
The Bible simply shows us how we should respond to the things that happen to us and around us, whether that reaction is something small like taking “a cup of cold water” to a neighbor or going to check on people after a tornado and calling in a wire that’s down to save someone on oxygen.
Even those of you who aren’t Christians obviously can (and do) lend a hand to those in need. You just may not see God’s hand at work in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.