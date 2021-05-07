“Let the wise hear and increase in learning, and the one who understands obtain guidance.”
— Proverbs 1:5
My Vaccine Story: Second Dose seems like a good title for a sequel, or maybe a horror story to some of you.
On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson set a goal of having half of Arkansas’ population at least partially vaccinated within the next three months (while President Joe Biden’s seemingly unattainable aim is 70 percent of Americans by July 4). It is estimated that at least 70 percent is needed to reach herd or population immunity. According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday morning, only 22.87 percent of White County residents 16 and older had been fully vaccinated and another 5.25 percent partially vaccinated.
This column is written to arm those considering whether to take the vaccine with information about its side effects to help you make an informed decision. If you believe the vaccine is evil or will cause a horn to grow on your forehead, this column might not be for you.
Full disclosure: I do not take the flu vaccine because I’m not interested in being inoculated annually against something I rarely catch and hasn’t been too bad to deal with when I do. (I can feel medical professionals cringing as they read that.) When I am older and if my health declines, I will probably change my mind about that vaccine because it will become more important to protect myself against influenza. I also do not plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine annually if it becomes a yearly recommendation.
This is essentially a one-time effort for me to try to help stomp out this deadly virus. I didn’t feel I could hope that enough people would take the vaccine to reach herd immunity and not be willing to do it myself. Now, I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll reach the level needed for population immunity. (The pharmacist I went to said hardly anyone is getting the first dose now, and one of my co-workers brought up the point that we can’t get 50 percent of Americans to agree on anything.) I just wanted to do my part at least.
And it wasn’t quite as easy to do as I would have liked.
Although my wife and I got our first dose on the same day, she received her second shot a week earlier than me because she took the Pfizer vaccine while I got Moderna’s. So I watched as she hardly had any reaction at all, even less than with the first dose, when she and I both had some arm soreness and tightness in our shoulders and neck. All she essentially got from the second shot was a sore arm for a day or two.
This gave me some hope that I would not have many side effects, until my college-aged daughter, who had a harsher reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, told me that younger people are affected more by Pfizer’s while older people react more to Moderna’s. (I could not find any support for this, though, as news reports only say that women and younger people experience more side effects.)
I thought that I was going to prove her insight untrue after receiving my second shot, which I felt this time but was less painful than a small bug bite. My arm got sore, like I had bruise about the size of a golf ball, several hours later, but I felt just fine throughout the rest of the day.
However, that night I woke up over and over again either feeling too hot or too cold. My wife took my temperature in the morning and it was 100.7 degrees. I also had a headache and felt fuzzy headed. I took an ibuprofen and went to work about 45 minutes later after it took effect.
About five hours later, the fever came back and I started to feel rough again. When I got home, my fever hit 101.8 and I ended up taking two more ibuprofens. (Note: It is not recommended to take a pain reliever as a precaution before receiving the vaccine because it may lower the immune system’s response to it, reducing the number of protective antibodies, and there’s some evidence that you should not take any after your first dose for the same reason unless you absolutely feel that you must.)
A few hours later, my fever broke and I began sweating profusely, much to my wife’s chagrin since I was sitting in the recliner. I also sweated some during the night before it stopped, but by Friday morning, I was feeling essentially back to normal.
Now, if all that gives you pause in your decision-making process, one of my co-workers caught COVID-19 in the weeks between my two doses. She felt worse for a week and a half than I ever felt from the vaccine. I can live with a day-plus of feeling somewhat lousy compared to a week or two of feeling really bad or possibly even a worse outcome than that. That’s my story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.