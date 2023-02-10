“I stretch out my hands to you; my soul thirsts for you like a parched land.”
– Psalms 143:6
A photo we put on the front page of Wednesday’s edition reminded me of something I learned about soldiers and sacrifice from my family that I often tend to forget.
The photo was of Capt. Samuel Bearden of Searcy looking down and smiling at his just over 6-month-old son, Isaac, who is looking back up at him. It was taken during Sunday’s deployment ceremony at the Arkansas National Guard Armory in Searcy, with Bearden among the soldiers headed to Fort Bliss in Texas as part of a one-year mission in southwest Asia.
It made me recall what my mom told me about my reaction when my dad returned from Vietnam from his deployment with the U.S. Air Force. I was only around 4 at the time and don’t really have memories of my own about it. He had been sent to primarily fly rescue missions during the Vietnam War when I was around 2.
When he got back, my mom said I wouldn’t have anything to do with him and was scared of him. He had sent cards and letters that my mom read to me telling me how much he loved and missed me, but I didn’t know this man who’d been gone for about half my life.
My mom similarly told me about us joining him in the Philippines a few years later after my sister was born. She was around 5 months old at the time and when we got to the Philippines, my mom was exhausted so my dad took my sister off her hands. However, my sister also did not know this man and tried to push him away.
It didn’t take either one of us that long to warm up to our loving father, but it had to hurt him that after having to be away from us from long periods and in perilous conditions serving his country, his children greeted him like a stranger (well, except for my brother who’s a little older).
Technology has made some things easier. Soldiers can videochat with their families even when they are in potentially hostile locations like the Middle East. Their children can see their faces and hear their voices.
However, videochat can’t replace holding your children, playing with them, showing them you love them instead of just saying it and being there for those precious moments that you have to miss. These soldiers have to miss out on those things, and their families have to miss out on them being there.
We often think of sacrifice as the physical (and mental) wounds suffered in combat situations, with soldiers putting themselves in danger of being maimed or killed by choosing to defend our country and its interests. They get badges of honor for those type of wounds. Some of us are better than others at also thinking of sacrifice as the mental wounds suffered from separation from your loved ones.
The families of the members of the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment were thanked for their support at the send-off ceremony and told by the commander, Lt. Col. Kevin Burton, that if they need anything “please don’t hesitate to let us know.” And certainly, those of you who know these families need to be there to support them.
But nothing can replace or make up for the time the soldiers have to spend away from the people they love. Time won’t stand still while they are on this mission to support Operation Spartan Shield. Their children will grow and perhaps not even be close to them at first when they return.
That can be easy for us to forget when we’re not going through it or at least don’t have a memory of going through it. But we should remember that it is part of the sacrifice that our country’s soldiers choose to make when they serve in the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.