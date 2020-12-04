“One person esteems one day as better than another, while another esteems all days alike. Each one should be fully convinced in his own mind. The one who observes the day, observes it in honor of the Lord. The one who eats, eats in honor of the Lord, since he gives thanks to God, while the one who abstains, abstains in honor of the Lord and gives thanks to God.”
– Romans 14:5-6
My daughter remarked last week that it didn’t feel like Thanksgiving.
We don’t normally have a large gathering, but we do have my mom and my in-laws over for a Thanksgiving meal. In this COVID-19-ravaged year, it was just the three of us.
Now, that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of reasons to be thankful. We can never count all the blessings in our lives and should remember to keep those as our focus when something is a hardship.
Thanksgiving is far from the only thing that hasn’t felt normal this year, and Christmas will be next. Like with Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking us to stay home for the holiday.
It can be expected that most Americans will ignore that request, like they did for Thanksgiving, even though we shouldn’t because of the surges we are seeing in virus cases. So the CDC recommends that those who do decide to travel get tested a few days before the trip and also a few days afterward. And the agency suggests that “travelers reduce nonessential activities for a full week after they return or for 10 days if not tested afterward,” according to The Associated Press.
The good news is that it appears that at least some of us will be getting a vaccine for Christmas. States were supposed to have submitted their plans by Friday for who will get it first, since supplies will be limited, and the CDC has issued nonbinding guidelines that health care workers and nursing home patients should be at the head of the line.
In a draft plan submitted by our state in October, health care, long-term care facility workers and nursing home patients are at the top, while the second stage lists poultry workers, teachers, law enforcement and correctional facility employees among the next group.
The elderly, especially those with underlying medical conditions, definitely should be the priority since they make up the majority of the 52 deaths we’ve had in our county, 2,555 in the state and 276,406 nationally.
We want to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, and that includes not relaxing and believing we’re out of the woods when the vaccine is initially distributed. Records are being broken daily for the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
On Wednesday, for example, there were 3,157 COVID-19-related deaths nationally, according to John Hopkins University, more than the number who died on 9/11.
It’s hard to say when things will seem normal again, but we must not quit being vigilant. By observation, it seems that more and more are not wearing masks in public places, such as grocery stores, when we need more and more to be wearing their masks right now.
Yes, we’re tired of it, but that’s not going to make COVID-19 go away. We need to do our best to keep it at bay at least until everyone who needs to be vaccinated or wants to be vaccinated has that opportunity. ... And that’s going to take a while.
If that means that Thanksgiving didn’t feel like Thanksgiving and that Christmas won’t feel like Christmas, that’s the price we need to pay. We want everyone possible to be around next year and as healthy as can be when those holidays hopefully return to normal.
