“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
— Philippians 2:4
The community coming together in late 2018-early 2019 to bring Season 4 of “Small Business Revolution – Main Street” to Searcy should not be tarnished by the fact that some of the businesses involved are no longer in business.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, we lose about 20 percent of U.S. small businesses in their first year and around 50 percent fail by the end of their fifth year. And those statistics don’t account for the difficulties brought on for businesses by COVID-19 over the last year.
So it should come as no surprise that three of the 12 small businesses that were either winners or runner-ups to participate in the online series are completely gone now. Savor+Sip, one of the six businesses featured on the Hulu-based reality show, receiving some cosmetic changes and a marketing makeover, closed its doors last year; and runners-up Blackbird Clothing and Monk’s Habits Antiques are the other two who have completely ceased operations.
In addition, ARganic Woodwork was placed on hold by its owner, who went into real estate and said he may reopen the business in the Little Rock area, and the Zion Climbing Center has changed hands. That’s two more winners no longer the same as what was featured on the series.
That’s the nature of opening a small business. It takes a brave soul to be willing to bet on themselves, and we should be thankful for those who do and bring us the variety of shopping and restaurants that we are fortunate to have. We know more small businesses than those that were part of the revolution have had to leave us over the years, and we can take a look around us and realize many more will join them.
And it’s not just the small businesses. Kroger’s corporate headquarters announced early this month that it would be closing its Searcy location on Race Avenue on May 1. An online effort is being made to save the store, but the reality is that money talks loudest.
All the thankfulness and petitions in the world won’t mean anything if we don’t support our businesses. In announcing the Kroger closing, Kroger Delta Division President Victor Smith said, “The store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers. Even through a pandemic, our Searcy store did not perform well and for that reason, we made the decision to close.”
Drawing “Small Business Revolution – Main Street” to Searcy was a good effort to stir up interest in those businesses and try to help them succeed. Those who put together the cash mobs last year during the height of COVID-19 to try to keep businesses on their feet also deserve to be lauded.
But if we want to keep our small businesses, medium businesses and large businesses around, it will take more than temporary gimmicks, as wonderful as those might be at the time. We have to invest in the community by shopping local every day.
Admittedly, especially during this pandemic, it’s a lot more convenient to shop online, and there are some things you can get through the internet that either are hard or impossible to find locally. However, the more we abandon Searcy stores, the more Searcy stores we’ll lose.
Maybe that doesn’t bother you, but a robust downtown and a vast array of shops and restaurants really is best for the community, which showed it wants those things when it came together for a revolution just two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.