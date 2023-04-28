“Forge a chain! For the land is full of bloody crimes and the city is full of violence.”
– Ezekiel 7:23
It hit a little too close to home.
Hearing shots fired and Searcy prom in the same breath last weekend conjured thoughts of Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde and even the Covenant School in Tennessee in March and an after-prom party in east Texas last weekend where nine people were shot.
That probably isn’t fair because there are reportedly more than 115,000 schools in the U.S. (not counting colleges) and there have been 17 school shootings this year, not all of them mass shootings. For all of last year when school shootings reached a record high, there were 46 (meaning 1 per every 2,500-plus schools) and since Columbine in 1999, there have been 377 (1 per every 305 schools). So the probability of one happening here is quite low, but the fact that it exists at all is still cause for concern. If there was just one school shooting a year, a decade or even a century, it would still be one too many.
That’s why schools take as many safety measures as they do, and have increased those efforts, to protect their students. It’s why law enforcement and other first responders drill on active shooter scenarios. We don’t know how to stop mass shootings from happening or where they might happen, so all we can do is prepare to limit the damage if one does happen.
Our desire to figure out how to stop them from occurring (short of being willing to fix our moral decline) leads anti-gun advocates to push for stricter gun laws. However, even when our government passes one, which it did last June, it doesn’t solve the problem.
Forbes reported earlier this month that there had been 146 mass shootings this year, and that’s an increase over 136 at the same point last year. So the most substantial gun legislation passed by Congress in three decades, calling for tougher checks on younger buyers and encouraging states to remove guns from those considered threats, hasn’t resulted in a drop in mass shootings.
Of course, those who don’t agree with Second Amendment rights also don’t believe the law goes far enough, and some would possibly even prefer a prohibition, but it would likely work about as well as Prohibition did in stopping the sale and use of alcohol.
Laws don’t stop the unlawful. They can make it more difficult for them to be unlawful, or make sure there are consequences when they are unlawful, but we are not going to keep guns out of the hands of those who intend to use them for harm.
That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t have firearms restrictions, but it does mean our focus should probably be on protection. When shots were fired on Jonathan Lane last Saturday evening, there were three Searcy officers on the Searcy High School campus down the street for the prom, according to the Searcy Police Department. The department also closed off the street and arrested the alleged shooter.
The incident reportedly was domestic violence related, like most of the shots-fired incidents we’ve had in Searcy, with 53 reports this year also being up from 36 during the same time last year. Generally, the shooter knows his or her victim and there are drugs and/or a relationship involved. We shouldn’t feel too relieved by that, though, since we shouldn’t want anyone to get shot and bystanders can be struck by stray bullets.
Gun violence should remain a concern, and hearing it mentioned alongside Searcy’s prom certainly should get our attention and make us want to continue prodding our schools and police forces to do everything they can to prevent it, as well as applauding them for the efforts they are making.
It’s understandable if you feel mass shootings are discussed too much in this space (and perhaps they are). Undoubtedly, though, we’ll have more mass shootings and school shootings this year – that’s a reality we can’t ignore. All we can do is prepare as much as possible, and pray that it doesn’t happen here.
