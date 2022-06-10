“... Do not kill the innocent and righteous, for I will not acquit the wicked.”
– Exodus 23:7
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has stayed on my mind the last couple of weeks.
Maybe it’s because of at least one similarity it has to the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. There are certainly parallels in the ages of the shooters (19 and 18) and the number of victims (17 killed in Parkland and 21 in Uvalde), but one of the main things that grabs my attention is that security measures failed to keep the killers out of both Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Robb Elementary School. Neither had trouble getting inside.
Sure, there are other issues, such as the heavily criticized law enforcement response to the shootings, but they wouldn’t matter as much if those intent on killing couldn’t get into the building without have to at least work really hard at it. That’s why schools have to not relax on their safety protocols.
You likely recall that this newspaper chose after the Parkland shooting four years ago to test whether those measures worked at a couple of Searcy schools. They did not, and many of you were upset that our reporters were able to get into the schools without much effort.
Some were angry at us for the unauthorized invasion, which is understandable because there are things we could have and should have done differently. And some of you were mad at the schools that we could just walk in through unlocked doors, with one of our reporters even spending two minutes wandering the halls before being asked what she was doing there.
That was very concerning, and a door not locking automatically May 24, allowing the gunman to enter the Uvalde school, dredges back up those concerns.
Despite the backlash we received over what we did, one of the things that made it somewhat worthwhile is that at least for a little while, the school districts in our county seemed to ratchet up their security efforts.
The Searcy School District put several noticeable new measures in place immediately afterward. Maybe it was going to do all of that anyway, but we also heard from other schools’ officials that they were double-checking to make sure their doors stayed locked because they didn’t want us to do the same thing to them.
Much, much worse, of course, is if it had been a shooter instead of us. And our hope is that security at our schools has remained as tight as it was at that time or gotten even tighter to prevent that from ever happening here.
We can’t take guns away from everyone who might commit murder no matter what some think. But we can make it as difficult as possible for that to happen in our schools.
Schools are in an unenviable position because they don’t want their buildings to be like prison, but they also want to do what’s necessary to protect our children and their staffs. It’s hard to stop some kid from going outside and propping a door open to keep from having to knock or go around to an entrance.
I remember noticing when my daughter was in Beebe’s primary school that a door to the playground was often kept slightly ajar so the children could go in and out easily. I also ate lunch with her most days, riding my bike to the school, and would stay around for a little while watching her interactions with other children on the playground from a distance. Hardly ever did anyone confront me about what I was doing there. When they did, I thanked them for attempting to protect my child.
That’s what we all want, and even though it’s difficult and maybe even an impossible task, we need school personnel and even our children to make sure when classes return in the fall that no one can simply walk through a door and take their lives.
Uvalde sticks with me because it reminds me of Parkland and we don’t want any White County school to someday remind us of either of them.
